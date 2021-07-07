Adams, Marie B. (Bowman) 72, wife of Robert S. Adams, of Garden Spot Village. July 5, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Byerly, Sandra Jean 69, of Quarryville. July 5, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Diegel, A. Louise 79, formerly of East Earl. July 3, 2021.

Frey, Tanner Eugene 2, son of David Eugene and Janelle Sensenig (Burkholder) Frey, of Myerstown. July 3, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588

Galen, Georganna Ruth 81, wife of Richard J. Galen, of Lancaster. June 29, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Glass, Joseph W. 90, husband of Susan Fulton Glass, of Millersville. January 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Griffith, Brenda K. 67, of Manor Township. July 4, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Hayman, William L. 63, of Manheim. December 18, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, 717-653-5441

Hunter, Mary J. 82, of Manheim. July 4, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Kappen, Sylvia Ann (Marthens) 86, of Leola. June 30, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Koser, Esther Mae 92, of E. Petersburg. July 3, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Landis, Timothy M. 53, husband of Beth Anne (Fry) Landis. June 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Lefever, E. Marie 73, wife of Tommy L. Lefever , of Leola. June 11, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Martin, Patricia A. (Grimes) 91, of Garden Spot Village. July 3, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Murrey-McClain, Joan 74, of Lancaster. July 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Neiss, John Aubrey II 76, husband of Cassandra (Meallow) Neiss, of Strasburg. June 29, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Peifer, James Larry 68, husband of Bonnie (Bitzer) Peifer, of Mount Joy. January 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Ransom, Edward P., Jr. 72, of Coatesville. June 23, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Smucker, Tatania Nashan 17, daughter of Bryan L. & Karen L. Stoltzfus Smucker, of Gap. July 5, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Steffy, Ethel J. 94, of Terre Hill. July 6, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Suggs, Willard J. 84, of Lancaster. July 3, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Weiss, William C. 77, husband of Carol Weiss, of Mount Joy. June 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Wenger, Michael W. 85, husband of Mary H. (High) Wenger, of Ephrata. July 5, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Yohe, Rose Marie 76, of Lancaster. July 3, 2021. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

York, Lynda J. 75, of Manor Twp. July 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

