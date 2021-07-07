Adams, Marie B. (Bowman) 72, wife of Robert S. Adams, of Garden Spot Village. July 5, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Byerly, Sandra Jean 69, of Quarryville. July 5, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Diegel, A. Louise 79, formerly of East Earl. July 3, 2021.
Frey, Tanner Eugene 2, son of David Eugene and Janelle Sensenig (Burkholder) Frey, of Myerstown. July 3, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Galen, Georganna Ruth 81, wife of Richard J. Galen, of Lancaster. June 29, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Glass, Joseph W. 90, husband of Susan Fulton Glass, of Millersville. January 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Griffith, Brenda K. 67, of Manor Township. July 4, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Hayman, William L. 63, of Manheim. December 18, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, 717-653-5441
Hunter, Mary J. 82, of Manheim. July 4, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Kappen, Sylvia Ann (Marthens) 86, of Leola. June 30, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Koser, Esther Mae 92, of E. Petersburg. July 3, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Landis, Timothy M. 53, husband of Beth Anne (Fry) Landis. June 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lefever, E. Marie 73, wife of Tommy L. Lefever , of Leola. June 11, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Martin, Patricia A. (Grimes) 91, of Garden Spot Village. July 3, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Murrey-McClain, Joan 74, of Lancaster. July 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Neiss, John Aubrey II 76, husband of Cassandra (Meallow) Neiss, of Strasburg. June 29, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Peifer, James Larry 68, husband of Bonnie (Bitzer) Peifer, of Mount Joy. January 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ransom, Edward P., Jr. 72, of Coatesville. June 23, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Smucker, Tatania Nashan 17, daughter of Bryan L. & Karen L. Stoltzfus Smucker, of Gap. July 5, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Steffy, Ethel J. 94, of Terre Hill. July 6, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Suggs, Willard J. 84, of Lancaster. July 3, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Weiss, William C. 77, husband of Carol Weiss, of Mount Joy. June 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wenger, Michael W. 85, husband of Mary H. (High) Wenger, of Ephrata. July 5, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Yohe, Rose Marie 76, of Lancaster. July 3, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
York, Lynda J. 75, of Manor Twp. July 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041