Bishop, Eva V. 94, formerly of Smoketown. July 4, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Carlson, Jane C. 79, wife of George L. Carlson, of Ephrata. July 3, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Harvey, Clark Kendall, Jr. Husband of Margery Harvey, of Lancaster. July 3, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hurst, Chester M. 80, husband of Kathryn (Snader) Hurst, of Mount Joy. July 4, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Jones, Thomas E. 88, husband of Louise Herr Jones, of Mount Joy. July 3, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Lapp, Kathryn A. 79, wife of H. Edwin Lapp, of Paradise. July 5, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Lloyd, Clarence J. 96, husband of Edna Miller Lloyd, of Willow Street. July 2, 2021. Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584
McComsey, Donald L. 89, of West Lampeter Township. July 3, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Mogel, Kathryn L. 94, of Manheim. July 4, 2021. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 610-562-7823
Paxson, Anna Crossan 100, of Kirkwood. July 2, 2021. Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584
Rohrer, Nelson G. 94, husband of B. Pauline [Lefever] Rohrer, of Quarryville. July 3, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Wittlinger, G. Richard, Sr. 85, husband of Dorothy (Priest) Wittlinger, of West Lampeter Township. July 3, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530