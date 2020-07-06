Glick, Mervin B. Jr. 18, son of Mervin B., Sr. and Sylvia Mae (Beiler) Glick, of 1381 Honeysuckle Road, Elliottsburg. July 2, 2020. Boyer Family Funeral Home, 717-582-2616
Haverstick, John S., Jr. 73, husband of Ruth Walton Haverstick, of Strasburg Township. June 25, 2020. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Keener, Clarence A. 88, husband of Anna Keener, of Brethren Village. July 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
King, Esther B. 90, of 139 Colonial Rd., Gordonville. July 4, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Kreider, Neal Grant 77, husband of Joy (Buzzard) Kreider, of New Holland. July 4, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Martin, Erla S. 85, of Ephrata. July 5, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Martin, Eugene K. 66, husband of Linda S. (Martin), of Denver. July 2, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Peachey, Shirley Ann 88, of 80 School Court, Denver. July 3, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Richwine, Earl W. 75, of Akron. July 3, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Scheid, Patricia A. 77, wife of Richard H. Scheid, of Fairview Road, New Providence. July 3, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Snyder, Mable E. 87, wife of J. Robert Snyder, of Washington Boro. July 2, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
White, Ammon E. 75, of Lancaster. July 2, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300