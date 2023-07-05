Diffenderfer, Helen Hess 100, of Silver Spring. July 3, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Doerfler, Claus G. Husband of Susan (Strawn) Doerfler, of Mount Joy. July 2, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Freysz, Bertie L. 87, wife of Thomas A. Freysz, of Manheim. July 2, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hauck, Edna Jane 105, of Elizabethtown. June 6, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hess, William A. 65, of Annville. July 1, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Huber, William W. 91, of Lancaster. July 2, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Martin, Ruth Eleanor Hartzler 88, wife of Jay W. Martin, of Landis Homes. June 16, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Mellinger, Barry Eugene 74, husband of Jeraline (Zeller) Mellinger, of Willow Valley Communities. July 3, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Messick, John Kemper 46, of Pequea. June 26, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mills, Susan S. 66, of Manheim Township. May 29, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Murphy, Mary A. 89, of Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown. June 28, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Murry, James B. 70, husband of Barbara Funk Murry, of Washington Boro. July 3, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Ressdorf, Horst 81, husband of Patricia Ressdorf, of Springfield, MO. June 23, 2023. Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 417-886-9994
Scarborough, Dolores A. 84, of Lancaster. June 29, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Sherk, Samuel C. 81, husband of Connie Sherk, of Ephrata. June 18, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Swisher Charles Edwin III 81, husband of Carmen. July 1, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370