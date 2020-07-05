Baker, Maryann (Matuszewski) 71, wife of David J. Baker, of Lancaster. June 27, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Barnes, Margaret A. (Alwine) 56, wife of Andrew Barnes, of Lancaster. June 29, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Benner, Harold D. 90, formerly of Lancaster. July 2, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Binzen, William Wagner 76, husband of Fay E. (Minney) Binzen, of Lititz. June 25, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bridgeman, Doris L. 88, wife of James C. Bridgemen, formerly of Willow Street. July 2, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Clancy, Barbara J. (nee Rheiner) 83, of Collingswood, NJ. June 26, 2020. Kelley Funeral Home, 856- 589-6308
Craine, Leah L. 101, of Elizabethtown. June 27, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Criswell, Jerry L. 77, husband of Connie Criswell. July 1, 2020. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, 717-786-3530
Dalton, Jeanette S. 92, of Manheim. July 3, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Dennis, Emma 83. June 28, 2020. Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-486-3433
Dixon, Henry B. II 85, husband of Kathryn Fisher Dixon. June 26, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Dixon, Phillip William 35. June 27, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Dohner, Adela O. 83, of Lancaster. July 2, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Dougherty, L.N. 89, husband of Janet Byrne Dougherty, of Lancaster. June 27, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Durn, Julia A. (Miller) 87, formerly of Coopersburg. July 3, 2020. Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 610-838-0521
Engle, Grace (Lehman) 85, of Marietta. July 2, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Fry, Alvin E. 91, of Denver. July 3, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Garber, Helen Louise 74, of Lancaster. June 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gingrich, Patricia E. Drace 81, of Mount Joy. June 6, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Good, Teri L. 59, of Lititz. June 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Harris, Richard G. 78, husband of Linda L. (Himmel) Harris, of Muhlenberg Township. June 27, 2020. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, 610-921-3121
Hassell, Steven M. 56, husband of Tracie R. Hassell, of Lancaster. June 30, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hensel, Bonnie L. 63, of Drumore. July 3, 2020. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Hohenwarter, Lucille Marie Stork 93, formerly of Lancaster. June 24, 2020.
Holland, David Thorne, Sr. 64, of Lawrenceville, NJ. June 20, 2020. Blackwell Memorial Home, 609-737-2900
Keeney, Miriam Bair 92, wife of Walter A. Keeney, Jr., of Lancaster. June 20, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Kerr, James M., Jr. Husband of Virginia. June 23, 2020. Cremation Society of Virginia, 757-474-9409
King, Fannie L. 93, wife of Alvin, formerly of Honey Brook. July 1, 2020. Robinson Funeral Home, 434-352-7111
Kruppenbach, Robert M., Sr. 82, of Gap. July 2, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Martin, Eugene K. 66, husband of Linda S. (Martin), of Denver. July 2, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Martin, Ralph T., Jr. 83, husband of Joanne (Piontek) Martin, of Mount Joy. June 25, 2020. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., 610-373-4653
Morrell, Carolyn B. 80, of Lancaster. June 27, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Phillips, David A. 76, husband of Carrie Phillips, of Lancaster. May 18, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Schaeffer, Charles W. 76, husband of Phyllis, of Elizabethtown. June 30, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Sheaffer, Edgar 79, formerly of Lancaster County, husband of Beulah Sheaffer. July 3, 2020. Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, Inc., 570-673-4333
Snyder, Helen P. 89, of Lancaster. June 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Treadway, Lora 52, wife of Allen Treadway. June 23, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Vitale, Daniel P., Sr. 81, husband of Jean H. (Hendrickson) Vitale, of East Petersburg. July 2, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Walker, Brandon Douglas 29, of Lancaster. June 29, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Yerger, Scott J. 69, husband of Kathy (Downs) Yerger, of Manheim. April 11, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Young, Hazel Edna (Eidel) 93, of Lancaster. April 1, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Zerphey, Winfield K. 95, of Landisville. June 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100