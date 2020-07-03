Burkhart, Linda D. 64, of Stevens. June 30, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Daugherty, Raymond F. 74, of Manheim. June 30, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Dettinger, Frederick K. 86, of Paradise. July 2, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Harris, Wilburt S. III 76, husband of Virginia C. Haynes Harris , of New Providence. July 1, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Huertas, Cesar A. Marin 81, husband of Frances (Rodriguez) Marin, of Manor Township. June 29, 2020.

Kauffman, Charles M. 88, husband of Eva Jane Ressler Kauffman, of Millersville. June 29, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779

Keba, Jerry F. 56, husband of Donna G. (Charles) Keba, of Strasburg. June 29, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

King, Fannie L. 93, wife of Alvin, formerly of Honey Brook. July 1, 2020. Robinson Funeral Home, 434-352-7111

McDonald, Ray Grimm, Sr. 55, of Holtwood. June 29, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Nichols, Jonathan W. 78, husband of Patricia E. (Harding) Nichols, of Stevens. June 30, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Rider, Cheryl M. 65, of Elizabethtown. June 30, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Ryckis, Juozas A. 79, of Joppa, MD. June 30, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Schmitt, Gerald Raymond 84, husband of Eleanor (Carson) Schmitt, of Lancaster. June 30, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Zipp, Jeffrey 61, of Lancaster Twp. June 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

