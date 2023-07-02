Andreadis, Freda P. 78, of Mount Joy. June 19, 2023. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 717-426-3614
Appleyard, Robert A. 64, husband of Christina M. (Lucas) Appleyard, of New Holland. June 21, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Bair, Tracey L. 58, companion of Gary L. Axe, of Manheim. June 26, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Barto, Ruth A. 94, of Lititz. June 23, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Bonilla, Elsie 79, wife of Jorge Bonilla, of Lancaster. July 1, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Brooks, Tom L. 74, husband of Sue Brooks, of Lancaster. June 29, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Brosey, Anna Ruth 91, wife of Clarence E. Brosey, of Manheim. June 28, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Caldwell, Jeffrey Lloyd 41, of Manheim. June 30, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Cooper, Robert R. 84, husband of Dorothy Cooper, of Millersville. June 17, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Damiano, Michele A. 54, wife of Paul Damiano, of New Providence. June 30, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Dutter, James I. 85, of Denver. June 29, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Gerber, Lois Souder Shank 80, of Lititz. June 28, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Golden, Jimmie L. II 47, of Drumore. June 29, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Hauck, Edna Jane 105, of Elizabethtown. June 6, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hershey, Lewis P. 79, husband of Sandra K. (Windham) Hershey, of Lancaster. June 26, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hess, Judith Audrey McGregor 81, of Lancaster. June 24, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Jordan, Jeffery Scott Sr. 56. June 23, 2023.
Lefever, E. Patricia 84, of Manheim. June 29, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Lefever, Paul Franklin 78, husband of Karen (Dombach) Lefever, of Strasburg Twp. June 29, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Leonard, Sally L. 89, wife of William B. Leonard, of Ephrata. June 11, 2023. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Merris, Mary Jane 91, of East Petersburg. June 26, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Michael, Barbara Hilliard Dunlap Formerly of Lancaster County. June 18, 2023. Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes, 207-773-6511
Monchak, John A. 95, of Columbia. June 11, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Oleskowitz, Sylvia J. 76, wife of Edward C. Oleskowitz, of Manheim. June 20, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ottolini, Karl Heinz 95, husband of Eleanor Graf Ottolini, of Willow Valley Communities. June 27, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Rankin, Lucy Elizabeth Lolli June 23, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ray, Diane L. 70, wife of Vernon G. Ray, of Narvon. February 11, 2023. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Riley, Marie-Therese 87, of Lancaster. June 28, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Rohrer, Gail M. 69, of Mount Joy. June 19, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Smith, Robert Nelson 82, husband of Audrey Bazzoni Smith, of Lititz. June 28, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stauffer, Sandra L. (Hoard) 79, of Ephrata. June 27, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Weekes, Charles P. III 95. June 27, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Wenger, J. Douglas 85, husband of Janice E. Koser Wenger, of Lititz. June 28, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
White, Mary J. 74, of Ephrata. June 7, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Williams, John 92, of Willow Street. June 20, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Zimmerman, Richard Kurtz 92, husband of Anna May (Fullam) Zimmerman. June 25, 2023. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270