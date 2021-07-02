Anglin, Billy C. 90, of Lancaster. July 1, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Buchter, Jackie L. 70, of Ephrata. July 1, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531
Condron, Sean Brian 53, of Las Vegas, NV. June 23, 2021.
Doutt, Karen J. 76, wife of Richard F. Doutt, Jr., of Lebanon. June 30, 2021. Christman’s Funeral Home, Inc., 717-272-7431
Harclerode, Catherine L. 95, of Lancaster June 30, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Lutz, Gerald R. 84, husband of Lorraine Sylvia (Darrenkamp) Lutz, of Mount Joy. April 22, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Miller, Christopher E. 38, husband of Toni Miller, of Willow Street. June 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Reinmiller, David Livingston 76, of Leola. June 25, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Stoltzfus, Katie F. 88, of Christiana. July 1, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Velazquez, Leida Sofia 91, of Lancaster. June 30, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Wiley, Robert D. 72, husband of Raegan Wiley. June 14, 2021. Akers Funeral Home, 814-652-6636
Winer, Murray 92, formerly of Lancaster. June 28, 2021.