Anglin, Billy C. 90, of Lancaster. July 1, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Buchter, Jackie L. 70, of Ephrata. July 1, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531

Condron, Sean Brian 53, of Las Vegas, NV. June 23, 2021.

Doutt, Karen J. 76, wife of Richard F. Doutt, Jr., of Lebanon. June 30, 2021. Christman’s Funeral Home, Inc., 717-272-7431

Harclerode, Catherine L. 95, of Lancaster June 30, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Lutz, Gerald R. 84, husband of Lorraine Sylvia (Darrenkamp) Lutz, of Mount Joy. April 22, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Miller, Christopher E. 38, husband of Toni Miller, of Willow Street. June 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Reinmiller, David Livingston 76, of Leola. June 25, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Stoltzfus, Katie F. 88, of Christiana. July 1, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Velazquez, Leida Sofia 91, of Lancaster. June 30, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776

Wiley, Robert D. 72, husband of Raegan Wiley. June 14, 2021. Akers Funeral Home, 814-652-6636

Winer, Murray 92, formerly of Lancaster. June 28, 2021.

