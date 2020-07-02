Carter, Mark A. 59, husband of Tammy L. (Smith) Carter, of Bainbridge. June 28, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Fisher, Rachel M. 90, of Landis Homes. July 1, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Gross, Patricia V. 87, of Lancaster. June 27, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Keener, Alma L. 101, of Landis Homes. July 1, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Lynch, Claude W. 81, husband of Dolores M. (DeLorenzo) Lynch, of Stevens. June 27, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Miller, Fonda Rae (Weidman) 78, of Denver. June 28, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Ott, Joane L. 78, of Marietta. June 30, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Platts, Nancy L. 89, partner of Shirley A. Witmer, of Wrightsville. June 29, 2020. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 717-843-0216
Ruth, Lloyd L., Jr. 64, of Mountville. June 24, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472