Deaths Reported for Jul 01, 2023 Staff Writer Jul 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Huber, Harold Eugene 83, of Rockingham. June 28, 2023. Lindsey Funeral Homes & Crematory, 540-434-7318Parson, Richard D. 91, of Lititz. June 29, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Deaths Reported Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.