Brown, Harold D. 79, husband of Carrol A. (Myers) Brown, of Elizabethtown. June 30, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Candelora, Barbara A. 66, of Reading. June 29, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Mowrer, Richard G. 98, of West Hempfield Township. June 29, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Reed, George R. 87, husband of Johanna E. K. (Liss) Reed, of Lancaster. June 28, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Wasser, Naomi E. 84, a resident of Garden Spot Village. June 28, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Weaver, Laura W. 89, wife of Melvin M. Weaver, of Ephrata. June 29, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531