Bair, Terri L. 59, wife of David Bair, of Akron. December 21, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Baker, John T. 70, husband of Susanne Starkey, of Ephrata. January 6, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Bologa, Rosellen 79, wife of Dr. James Bologa, of Lancaster. January 5, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Desch, Martha Jane Minnig 78, of Lancaster. December 29, 2019.

Durkaj, Raymond Joseph 86, husband of Janice (Manotti) Durkaj, of Lancaster. January 2, 2020.

Funk, Edgar Shultz 97, of St. Anne's Retirement Community. January 3, 2020. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Hoekstra, Barbara A. 73, of New Holland. January 3, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Loch, Virginia Dunham 82, of Holtwood. December 14, 2019. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272

Martin, Elsie M. 101, of New Holland. January 4, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Murphy, Justin 21, of Ephrata. January 3, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Newcomer, Jane M. 88, of Elizabethtown. January 3, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Radziewicz, Connie 67, wife of David Radziewicz. January 4, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Riddle, James B. 78, husband of Nancy L. Groft Riddle, of Lititz. January 6, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Robinson, William Adin 79, husband of Billie Lynn (Kellon) Robinson, of Denver. December 30, 2019. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Walker, Myrtle M. 88, of Christiana. January 3, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Webb, Marion C. 94, of Lancaster. January 5, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Wentz, Henry Stauffer 98, of Willow Valley Retirement Community. January 5, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

