Baker, Nadim 50, of Lancaster. January 12, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Barley, Ada Mae 101, of Millersville. January 23, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Bender, J. Kenneth 92, formerly of Salunga. January 22, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Bray, Richard Thomas 89, of Mountville. January 21, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Brown, Janel B. 73, wife of Robert J. Brown, Jr., of Lancaster. January 19, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Christ, Cindy L. 71, wife of James A. Christ, of Lancaster. January 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Deffley, Sherry A. (Eisenhart) 65, partner Michael T. Burke, of Wrightsville. January 20, 2020. Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 717-714-6033
Denno, Doris M. 92, of Lancaster. January 21, 2020. James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 215-943-7240
DiCola, Charlotte A. (Meck) 63, of Lititz. January 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Eckert, Elanor J. 89, formerly of Mountville. January 23, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Gandy, Leota Lefever 92, of Lancaster. October 8, 2019.
Houck, David C. 97, of Hanover. January 17, 2020. Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 717-677-8215
Kneier, Gerald L. 73, husband of Linda (Geiter) Kneier, of Lancaster. January 14, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Kowalski, Michael A. 70, of Denver. January 25, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Lapinsky, Suzanne Louise 66, wife of Ray Garcia, of New York, NY. January 23, 2020.
Lewis, James F. 75, husband of Betty Lou Carrigan Crotti Lewis, of Christiana. January 25, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Lownsbery, Charles A. Jr. 78, husband of Doris (Garner) Lownsbery, of Lititz. January 19, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Marks, Jennifer M. 30, of Lancaster. January 14, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Mason, Joan P. 85, of Manheim Township. January 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
McFalls, William Of Lancaster. January 9, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Minnich, Elsie P. 82, of Quarryville. January 23, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Perella, Charles Kent 78, husband of Vicki L. (Hambleton) Perella, of Inrercourse. January 18, 2020.DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Roberts, Kenneth William 77, of Lititz, husband of Jeni E. Roberts. January 24, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Rutherford, Nancy F. (Schroll) 85, of Elizabethtown. January 22, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Scott, Alonzo L. 62, of Lancaster. January 21, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Shaeffer, Cecelia T. (Tretter) 99, of Millersville. January 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Shelly, Abraham G. 78, of Manheim. January 23, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Shuffelbottom, John L. Jr. 93, of Lancaster. January 23, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Shultz, Gregory G. 63, of Lancaster. January 11, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Wendel, Teresa J. Of New Providence. January 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Workman, Kathleen Worthington 73, formerly of Ventura, CA. December 13, 2019. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 717-854-0053
Zink, Terry Eilleen 65, wife of Barry Lee Zink, Sr., of Mount Joy. January 22, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300