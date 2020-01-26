Baker, Nadim 50, of Lancaster. January 12, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Barley, Ada Mae 101, of Millersville. January 23, 2020. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Bender, J. Kenneth 92, formerly of Salunga. January 22, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Bray, Richard Thomas 89, of Mountville. January 21, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Brown, Janel B. 73, wife of Robert J. Brown, Jr., of Lancaster. January 19, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Christ, Cindy L. 71, wife of James A. Christ, of Lancaster. January 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Deffley, Sherry A. (Eisenhart) 65, partner Michael T. Burke, of Wrightsville. January 20, 2020. Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 717-714-6033

Denno, Doris M. 92, of Lancaster. January 21, 2020. James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 215-943-7240

DiCola, Charlotte A. (Meck) 63, of Lititz. January 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Eckert, Elanor J. 89, formerly of Mountville. January 23, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Gandy, Leota Lefever 92, of Lancaster. October 8, 2019.

Houck, David C. 97, of Hanover. January 17, 2020. Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 717-677-8215

Kneier, Gerald L. 73, husband of Linda (Geiter) Kneier, of Lancaster. January 14, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Kowalski, Michael A. 70, of Denver. January 25, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Lapinsky, Suzanne Louise 66, wife of Ray Garcia, of New York, NY. January 23, 2020.

Lewis, James F. 75, husband of Betty Lou Carrigan Crotti Lewis, of Christiana. January 25, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Lownsbery, Charles A. Jr. 78, husband of Doris (Garner) Lownsbery, of Lititz. January 19, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Marks, Jennifer M. 30, of Lancaster. January 14, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Mason, Joan P. 85, of Manheim Township. January 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

McFalls, William Of Lancaster. January 9, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Minnich, Elsie P. 82, of Quarryville. January 23, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Perella, Charles Kent 78, husband of Vicki L. (Hambleton) Perella, of Inrercourse. January 18, 2020.DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Roberts, Kenneth William 77, of Lititz, husband of Jeni E. Roberts. January 24, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Rutherford, Nancy F. (Schroll) 85, of Elizabethtown. January 22, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Scott, Alonzo L. 62, of Lancaster. January 21, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Shaeffer, Cecelia T. (Tretter) 99, of Millersville. January 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Shelly, Abraham G. 78, of Manheim. January 23, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Shuffelbottom, John L. Jr. 93, of Lancaster. January 23, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Shultz, Gregory G. 63, of Lancaster. January 11, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Wendel, Teresa J. Of New Providence. January 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Workman, Kathleen Worthington 73, formerly of Ventura, CA. December 13, 2019. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 717-854-0053

Zink, Terry Eilleen 65, wife of Barry Lee Zink, Sr., of Mount Joy. January 22, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

LNP Media Group, Inc.

