Garvey, Lyle N. 31, husband of Kimberly L. (Hansell) Garvey, of Myerstown. January 25, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Graver, Barry W. Sr. 71, husband of Nadine (Aukamp), of Holtwood. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Holmes, Louise A. 89, of New Holland. January 24, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Potter, Arwyn 66, husband of Karen S. Heilman Potter, of Manheim. January 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stehman, Marshall H. 79, of Lancaster. January 27, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Stow, Robert B. 77, husband of Barbara Stow, of Collingswood, NJ. January 25, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Sturiale, Marie J. 93, of Oak Leaf Manor, Landisville. January 27, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Witmer, Harold K. 87, of Brethren Village. January 26, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Witmer, Irvin Jr. 87, husband of Mary Stoner Witmer, formerly of Manor Township. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370