Adams, Danny L. 71, of Quarryville. January 1, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Ault, Betty A. 89, of Mountville. January 3, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Bair, Michael Lyn Sr. 63, partner of Betty Mullings, of Lancaster. January 1, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Berkheimer, Herbert C. 91, husband of Jane S. Riely, of Lancaster . January 1, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Carney, Elmer D. 75, of Wrightsville. December 25, 2019. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717-252-1313
Denlinger, Dolores A. 72, of Wrightsville. January 2, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Eanone, Dennis V. 74, of Lancaster. December 26, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Edye, Donna K. 77, wife of William C. Edye, of Mount Joy. January 3, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Farrell, William R. 82, husband of Judith (Chapman) Farrell, of Quarryville. January 3, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Figueroa, Genoveva 78, wife of Jesus M. Figueroa, of Lancaster. January 1, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717- 393-1776
Frank, Naomi A. 88, wife of Richard H. Frank, of Lititz. January 4, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Fritz, William F. 72, of Mountville. December 31, 2019. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Gay, Elbert C. 80, husband of Carol J., of Lancaster. January 2, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Gehr, Mark R. 90, of Ephrata. December 31, 2019. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Hart, Duane E. 62, of Lancaster. December 28, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Heisterkamp, Christie 58, of Lancaster. december 5, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Howard, Noreen C. 80, wife of John E. Howard, of New Providence. January 2, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Kaye, Norma M. Of Manheim. January 3, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Kirchner, Lois H. 92, of Lancaster. January 2, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Klopp, Joanne C. 83, wife of Donald L. Klopp, of Ephrata. January 3, 2020. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Leininger, Margaret E. 101, of Willow Street. December 29, 2019. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Long, Robert Z. 63, formerly of Oxford. December 23, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
May, Winifred D. 92. December 30, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
McEachern, Frederick M. 97, of Manheim. December 31, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mease, Jean (Kissinger) 87, of Lititz. January 1, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Mellott, Rosemary 72, wife of Roy R. Mellott, of Lititz. January 1, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Miller, Jay B. 92, of Lititz. January 1, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Mueller, Jane Moffat 89, wife of Paul A. Mueller, Jr., of Willow Street. December 30, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Olsen, Deborah Lynn 68, of York. December 30, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Pope, Thomas C. 73, of Lancaster. December 25, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Price, James Barrie 83, husband of Patricia A. (Gilmartin) Price, of Mount Joy. January 2, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Rankowski, Gale Jefferies 64, wife of John Rankowski, of Media. December 22, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Reed, Paul L. 77, husband of Judith (Conlin) Reed, of Mount Joy. January 2, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Rutt, Merle E. 70, husband of Christel (Grill) Rutt, of Mount Joy. January 2, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Santiago, Luis A. Vargas 77, of Lancaster. January 2, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Sheffer, Jane A. 69, wife of Preston Sheffer, of West Hempfield Township. December 29, 2019. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Spiese, Kenneth J. Jr. 67, of Columbia. January 2, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Todd, Ernest L., Jr. 63, husband of Margaret Groff Todd, of Quarryville. December 30, 2019. Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Torres, Daisy Aponte 68, of Columbia. January 3, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Weaver, Lucille Stauffer 91, of New Holland. January 2, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Whitted, David 79, of Lancaster. January 1, 2020