Crapo, Curt A. *
60, husband of Nancy K. Crapo, of East Earl. January 29, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Feeman, Kenneth L.
91, husband of Nancy L. (Achey) Feeman, of Willow Street. January 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fisher, Sadie M.
65, of 5553 Meadville Road, Gap. January 28, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Henry, Stephen D.
Husband of June (Ammon) Henry, of Paradise. January 26, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
King, Benuel K.
88, husband of Rebecca Stoltzfus Lapp King, of 382 Stormstown Road, Bird-in-Hand. January 29, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Miller, Donald H. Sr.
79 of Holtwood. January 28, 2022. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Robinson, Boyd Fillmore Jr.
Husband of Jean Margaret Risk Robinson, of Drumore. January 26, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Rohrer, Barbara Ann
93, wife of Clinton F. Rohrer, of Lititz. January 29, 2022. Simple Funerals, 717-664-1500
Shirk, Christian B.
72, husband of Gail Lynn Gossert Shirk, of Narvon. January 27, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Smucker, Paul S.
81, husband of Rachel Beiler Smucker, of 2008 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster. January 28, 2022. Late home, 2008 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster, 9 AM. Furman Home for Funerals
Steinmetz, Delores E.
81, of Ephrata. January 29, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Zimmerman, Ella M. Leinbach
74, wife of Wayne N. Zimmerman, of 621 Mountain Lane, New Holland. January 29, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Zook, Sarah K.
58, wife of John E. Zook, of 1201 Smyrna Road, Christiana. January 30, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967