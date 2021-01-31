Albright, Beverly Bayne 71, of Columbia. January 27, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Alexander, Glenn W. 73, of Landisville. January 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Amaro, Carmelo Sr. 88, of Lancaster. January 26, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Barley, Edith P. 78, of Strasburg Township. January 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Berrier, V. Ralph 84, husband of Beverly (Spayde) Berrier, of Mount Joy. January 24, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Brinkman, Bonnie E. 64, wife of Mark R. Brinkman, of Lancaster. January 28, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Bryant, Herman Jay 74, of Ephrata. January 24, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Bryant, Vickie Sue 72, wife of Henry Lee Bryant, Sr., of Marietta. January 24, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Bryson, James D. 67, of Lancaster. January 22, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Bures, Sally Stauffer Of Leola. January 28, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Busswood, Roberta M. 83, wife of Fred Busswood, of Millersville. January 24, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Cassel, Tyler J. 35, husband of Saline (Yoder) Cassel, of Leola. January 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Connor, Shirley A. 84, Lancaster. December 14, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Derstler, Lois J. 85, wife of A. Gordon Derstler, of Lititz. January 26, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Diegel, Carol A. 70, of Lancaster. January 20, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Dietrich, Colton James Son of Jason and Morgan (Ober) Dietrich. January 27, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Eby, William E. 84, husband of Janet (Risser) Eby, of Mount Joy. January 29, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Edwards, Thomas W. 89, of Mount Joy. January 26, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Ernst, Dee Of Farnum Street, Lancaster. January 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gore, Bayne, Jr. 84, husband of Emma L. McGhee, of Millersville. January 26, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Gressley, Grace Marie 88, of Willow Street. January 21, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hackman, Wanda B. 69, of Manor Township. January 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Haldeman, Virginia Fay 86, of Elizabethtown. January 27, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Hart, Ronald S. 87, husband of Mary Greis Hart, of Mount Joy. January 30, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653- 5441
Herdwig, Martha L. 93, formerly of East Petersburg. January 13, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Hershey, J. Elvin 93, husband of Patricia K. Gentry Brubaker Hershey, of Lancaster. January 30, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Hess, Suie Naomi 93, formerly of Quarryville. January 28, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Hoppes, Clara May 91, of Lancaster. January 27, 2021. Stitzel Funeral Home, 610-929-3693
Hunsicker, Ronald Jay 75, husband of Kendall (Keech). January 23, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Jumbelick, Norma M. Of Lancaster. January 23, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Keyser, Sandra L. 71, wife of William H. Keyser, of 233 S. 8th St., Columbia. January 27, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Laub, Ray 79, husband of Robin Stryker. January 25, 2021. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Lutz, Louise M. 83, wife of Larry W. Lutz, formerly of Strasburg. January 17, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Mathiot, Robert H. 92, husband of Grace (Range) Mathiot, of Maytown. January 26, 2021. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Mellinger, Roy 72, husband of Darlene (Mountz) Mellinger, of Blue Ball. January 28, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Phelps, William F. 79, of Willow Street, husband of Cathrine May Phelps. January 29, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Pierce, Dennis William 75, husband of Marilyn Hobday. January23, 2021.
Rosenberger, W. Clemens 88, of Lititz. January 27, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Schmalstieg, William Riegel Husband of Emily Botdorf Schmalstieg, of Lancaster. January 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Schmidt, Mary E. 82, of Lancaster. January 28, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Shank, Paul Phillip 85, of Eliazabethtown. January 26, 2021. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 717-533-7700
Smith, Gary L. 73, of Palmyra. January 29, 2021. Buse Funeral Home, 717-469-2341
Thomas, Margaret 62, of Ephrata. January 23, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Walters, Dorothy M. 93, of Brethren Village, Lititz. January 28, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Zimmerman, Carrol J. 94, husband of R. Ann (Organtini) Zimmerman, of West Lawn. January 23, 2021. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 610-374-5440