Delp, Joan L.
84, of New Holland. December 14, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Diffendall, Clyde T. Jr.
79, husband of Kathryn L. (Barker) Diffendall, of East Petersburg. January 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fisher, Emanuel S.
90, husband of Katie F. Beiler Fisher, of 6116 White Oak Road, Christiana. December 31, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Gantz, D. Elaine
81, wife of Paul G. Gantz, of Manheim. January 1, 2022. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Herman, Robert E.
78, of Lancaster, companion of Elizabeth Mellott. January 1, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Hilton, Brandon L.
29, of Ephrata. December 26, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Manthey, Ann A. *
83, wife of Walter Manthey, of Landis Homes. January 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mellinger, Charles *
77, of Peach Bottom. January 2, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Ringer, John E.
85, of Lancaster. December 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Shealer, Phyllis
86, of Ephrata. December 30, 2021. Klee Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 610-777-7688
Stoltzfus, Daniel E.
77, husband of Mary M. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, of 275 Rosedale Road, Christiana. January 1, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Stoltzfus, Steven L.
51, husband of Rebecca Stoltzfus, of 150 Skiles Rd., Parkesburg. December 31, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Sweigart, Alma Mae
85, of Jonestown. December 30, 2021. Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-865-5215
Valentine, C. Jacqueline
84, of Lancaster. January 1, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Wilson, Diane Jean Landis
67, wife of Lawson Wilson, of Lititz. December 28, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Wise, L. Norman
92, husband of Mary Jane Hirst Wise, of Christiana. January 1, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Young, Evelyn R.
93, of 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz. January 1, 2022. Henderson Funeral Home, 717-935-2533
Zook, Rebecca K.
94, of 10 William Run Road, Christiana. January 1, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967