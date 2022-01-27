Aument, Clyde Richard, Jr.* 

67, husband of Lillian M. (Rhodes) Aument, of Quarryville. January 24, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530 

Bolduc, Donelda 

68, of Leola. January 15, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Cooke, Wayne Leon  

68. January 17, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221 

Ferruzza, Betty Keller  

83, wife of David Ferruzza, of East Hempfield Township. January 25, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181 

Fiebert, Jack M.   

67, husband of Diane W. Fiebert, of Lancaster. January 21, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776 

Good, Minerva H. 

98, of Ephrata. January 24, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Graybill, Thomas A. Jr.  

January 23, 2022. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717-252-1313 

Lind, Tracy Leigh (Ott)   

Wife of Jerry Lind, of Landisville. January 24, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Manuel, Donald Robert* 

81, of Elizabethtown. January 25, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543 

McGlynn, Thomas Frances 

Husband of Janet. January 16, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221 

Miller, J. Kenneth  

80, husband of Dorcas W. Saylor Miller, of Mount Joy. Friday, January 21, 2022 

Morgan, Donald B.  

91, of Elizabethtown. January 23, 2022. Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc., 717-545-3774 

Mudge, Veronia E.  * 

99, of Mount Joy. January 22, 2022.  Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Newswanger, Israel Steven  

11, son of Jonathan L. & Danielle J. (Martin) Newswanger, of Clay Township. January 24, 2022. Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 610-777-7688 

Schwanger, Orville H.  

97, of Lancaster. January 19, 2022. Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-838-9211 

Tice, John Robert   

69, husband of Jerelyn (Hostetter) Tice, of Quarryville. January 25, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530 

Vazquez, Merced H.* 

79, husband of Maria H. Robles Vazquez, of Lancaster. January 20, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776 

Weitzel, Robert Lee  

80, of Lititz. January 24, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531 

Will, Henry, Sr.* 

84, of Lancaster. January 21, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097    

 

