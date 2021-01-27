Anderson, Lucille T. 96, of Newmanstown. January 24, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Bennett, Martha Lou 91, of Lancaster. January 24, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Bingeman, Harold Hensel 96, husband of Nancy J. Weaver, of Ephrata. January 24, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Bleecher, Barry L. 73, husband of Cheryl C. Kreider Bleecher, of Columbia. January 24, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Blumenshine, Dolores A. 90, of St. John's Herr Estate. January 24, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Burkholder, LeRoy N. 89, husband of Annetta M. Nolt Weaver Burkholder, of East Earl. January 25, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Davis, Owen James Formerly of Reading. January 24, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Elser, George H. 96, of Lititz. January 25, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Falisz, Stanislawa 70, wife of Stefan Falisz, of Lititz. January 23, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fedock, Anna P. 97, of St. Anne's Retirement Community. January 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Frymyer, Dorothy M. 93, Lebanon. January 23, 2021. Rohland Funeral Home, 717-272-6673
Gardner, Felton L. 47, of Gordonville. January 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Gerlach, Donald E. 74, of Mount Joy. January 25, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Gray, Douglas S. Husband of Andrea Gray (Harrison). January 17, 2021. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home 314-514-1111
Greenwood, Helen Rose Stahl 88, of Lewiston, Maine. January 21, 2021. Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home, 207-897-3588
Hallworth, Robert E. 99, of Lititz. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Heiser, Nancy L. 87, wife of Luther I. Heiser, of Lititz. January 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Herr, Barbara J. 84, of Lancaster. January 24, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Howry, Joan S. 78, wife of Robert P. Howry, Jr., of Lancaster. January 23, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Martzall, Lawrence Dale 69, husband of Tracy (Schadt) Martzall, of Denver. January 17, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Matyi, Rose Mary 84, of Willow Street. January 24, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
McNeill, Allen Harold 61, husband of Pauli A. (Brunner) McNeill, of Ephrata. January 22, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Riley, Evelyn Maxine 85, wife of Gus N. Riley, of Manheim. January 24, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Rohrer, Nancy Carroll 90, of Lititz. January 23, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Royer, Elizabeth Louetta 95, of Willow Valley Retirement Community. January 21, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Schmalstieg, William Riegel Husband of Emily Botdorf Schmalstieg, of Lancaster. January 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Schuelkens, Patricia A. 78, wife of Dennis Schuelkens, of Fleetwood. January 23, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schwan, Billie George, Jr. 64, husband of Bobbie Schwan, of Lancaster. January 16, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Shepherd, Marilyn Anne 73, of Quarryville. January 23, 2021. Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584
Theis, Camille M. 76, of Lancaster. January 24, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Tufel, Robert 86, husband of Aurea Tufel, of Lancaster. January 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Wagner, Barbara Winifred (Meshey) 81, of Peach Bottom. January 25, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Wenger, Larry E. 83, of Ephrata. December 18, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Wenrich, Lois A. 87, of Lititz. January 23, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
West, Nolan D. 69, husband of Diana D. Hockenberry West, of Manheim. January 23, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Wilson, Paula M. 60, wife of Steve Wilson, of Manor Township. January 19, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Witmer, Joanne G. 86, formerly of Millersville. January 24, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779