Butler, Frederick Franklin 59, husband of Tina (Winder), of Rothsville. January 12, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Nauman, J. Lorraine 91, of Mount Joy. January 23, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Nelson, Richard 88, husband of Joyce, of Lititz. January 25, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Rauch, Robert L. 78, of Landisville. January 23, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Russell, Gerald H. 57, of Mount Joy. January 20, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Scarchello, Margaret Mae 81, wife of Barry Scarchello, of Lancaster. January 21, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Shirk, Catherine Ann 75, wife of William J. Shirk, of East Earl. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Stoltzfus, Enos S. 90, of Lancaster. January 24, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833