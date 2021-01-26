Absher, Debra 66, of Lancaster. January 25, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Andrews, Tammy Lynn 50, of Mount Joy. January 24, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Bradley, Jean D. (Wilson) 95, of Garden Spot Village. January 22, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Brufke, Carol C. 89, of Willow Street. January 23, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Dickson, Donald M. 91, husband of Ruth C. Dickson, of Willow Street. January 24, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Good, John R., Sr. 78, of Paradise. January 24, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Houseal, Darlene J. 83, of Mount Joy. January 22, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Jones, Barbara J. 80, of Oxford. January 21, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Mellinger, Gladys S. 96, of Brownstown. January 23, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Nunez, Felix Jose 36, of Lancaster. January 17, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Pfoutz, Margaret E. (Ferguson) 87. January 18, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Rachor, Janet B. 68, wife of Richard M. Rachor, of Pequea. January 21, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-2732-6283
Royer, Brian Lamar Husband of Angela Roberts, formerly of Lititz. January 23, 2021.
Santiago, Maria E. 72, formerly of Lancaster. January 22, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Smoker, Samuel Y. 6 month old infant son of Jonas S. and Sadie Yoder Smoker, of Oxford. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Spickler, Mary E. 66, of Valley View. January 23, 2021. Minnich Family Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-647-9382
Taylor, Kimberly A. 71, of Gap. January 23, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Wagner, Barbara W. 81, of Peach Bottom. January 25, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283