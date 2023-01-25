Arehart, Janet J. 83, of Lancaster. January 21, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Arnold, Thomas Donley II 70, husband of Dennise K. Arnold, of Lakeland, Florida. January 16, 2023. Spangler Cremation Service, 863-644-0140
Brown, Helen M. 104, formerly of Quarryville. January 22, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Butzer, Donald 93, husband of Charlene (Mummaw) Butzer, of Lancaster. January 21, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Falcone, Shelia 71, of Downingtown. January 20, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Good, Raymond H. 73, husband of Dorothy E. Seibel Good, of Lititz. January 23, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Gordon, Barbara Marie 70, wife of Edward A. Gordon. January 19, 2023. Malpezzi Funeral Home, 717-697-4696
Graffius, Herbert Milroy 87, of Lititz. January 23, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Greider, Julia R. 79, wife of Jay R. Greider. January 20, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Grover, Earle H. Of Quarryville. January 24, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Heim, Richard D. 82, formerly of Landisville. January 21, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Horst, Esther M. (Bowman) 102, of Lititz. January 23, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Kenepp, Janet B. (Pelurie) 85, wife of Earl W. Kenepp, of New Holland. January 22, 2023. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227
Miller, Phyllis Teresa 63, wife of Richard A. Miller, of Lititz. January 17, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Reinhart, Lois Sweitzer 88. December 25, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rogevich, Justine K. 77, wife of Joseph E. Rogevich, of Lancaster. January 21, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schlimme, Bertha 95, of Elverson. January 23, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Seibel, Emma B. 79, of Leola. January 23, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Sensenig, Edward R. 83, husband of Brenda Sensenig, of Ephrata. January 23, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Taska, Fay Elizabeth 82, of Lancaster. January 20, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Thomas, Clyde Nelson 72, husband of Susan (Pittenturf) Thomas, of Maytown. January 23, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Torres, Thomas J. III 60, husband of Carolyn (Alvino) Torres, of Lancaster. January 21, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Zimmerman, Luke N. 59, husband of Mary S. (Nolt) Zimmerman, of Lititz. January 23, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472