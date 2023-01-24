Carroll, Barry L. 75, of Quarryville, husband of Wanda Carroll. January 21, 2023. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Haas, Harry E. 80, husband of Lois E. Kohl Haas, of New Holland. January 23, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Hoffmeier, David W. Jr. Of Quarryville. January 22, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
McCoy, Ronald Lee 75, husband of Rosanne Myers McCoy, of Leola. January 21, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Medina, Lucia 92, of Lancaster. January 21, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Ortiz, Migdalia 60, wife of Orlando Concepcion, of Lancaster. January 23, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Risser, Paul H. 95, of Lititz. January 21, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Strausser, Wilson L. 76, husband of Lucy Ann Good Strausser, of Bowmansville. January 22, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Waters, John 73, husband of Haeng Waters, of Lititz. January 22, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
White, Geraldine (Waters) 84, of Columbia. January 20, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543