Behney, Marian E.*
93, of Columbia. January 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fisher, Mary S.
81, wife of Benuel M. Fisher, of 722 Peters Road, New Holland. January 23, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Hickernell, Zachary Ryan
30, of Richland. January 19, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Hirneisen, Donald Ray
91, of Ephrata. January 21, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Hudson, Mary Lou D.
86, wife of W. Bruce Hudson, of New Holland. January 8, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Johnson-Hicks, Rebecca L.
55, wife of Isaac L. Hicks, Jr., of Newark, Delaware. January 21, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Kohl, Frederick P. Sr. *
89. January 21,2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Long, Alverta (Bucher)
94, of Lititz. January 20, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Miller, J. Kenneth
80, husband of Dorcas W. Saylor Miller, of Mount Joy. January 21, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Perez, Angel L. *
78, companion of Annie M. Torres, of Lancaster. January 20, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Peters, Paul R.
76, husband of Jean Ann (Steinman) Peters, of Lancaster. January 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sauder, David Luke
Husband of Joanne Marie Longenecker. January 20, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472