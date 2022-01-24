Behney, Marian E.* 

93, of Columbia. January 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Fisher, Mary S.  

81, wife of Benuel M. Fisher, of 722 Peters Road, New Holland. January 23, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833         

Hickernell, Zachary Ryan  

30, of Richland. January 19, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588 

Hirneisen, Donald Ray  

91, of Ephrata. January 21, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531  

Hudson, Mary Lou D.  

86, wife of W. Bruce Hudson, of New Holland. January 8, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

Johnson-Hicks, Rebecca L.  

55, wife of Isaac L. Hicks, Jr., of Newark, Delaware. January 21, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531  

Kohl, Frederick P. Sr. * 

89. January 21,2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Long, Alverta (Bucher) 

94, of Lititz. January 20, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317  

Miller, J. Kenneth  

80, husband of Dorcas W. Saylor Miller, of Mount Joy. January 21, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Perez, Angel L. * 

78, companion of Annie M. Torres, of Lancaster. January 20, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Peters, Paul R.  

76, husband of Jean Ann (Steinman) Peters, of Lancaster. January 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr.  Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Sauder, David Luke 

Husband of Joanne Marie Longenecker. January 20, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Sign up for our newsletter