Armstrong, Susan A. 66, of Lancaster. January 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Bollinger, Cynthia L. 68, wife of C. Dale Bollinger, of Quarryville. January 21, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Bomberger, Henry Hess 76, husband of Andrea Boas Bomberger, of Lititz. January 22, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Bridgette, Betty V. 97, of Columbia. January 21, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370

Casey, Stephen Charles Husband of Rayelenn Sparks Casey, of Landisville. January 19, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Cornish, Thomas Michael 78, of Willow Valley Glen. January 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Coward, Christel M. 65, of Lancaster. January 20, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776

Crothers, Margaret Tench (Hamilton) 88, wife of James L. Crothers, of Lancaster. January 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Cullison, Jean 87, formerly of Lancaster, wife of Ronald M. Cullison. January 16, 2021. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Davies, Bernard Joseph 91, of Willow Valley. January 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Denlinger, David L. 83, of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, husband of Dorothy F. (Weidman) Denlinger. January 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Doutrich, Betty J. 87, of Paradise Township. January 19, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Eberly, Lorraine S. 79, wife of David W. Eberly, of Ephrata. January 14, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531

Edwards, Bruce R. Husband of Carol A. Edwards, of Quarryville. January 21, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Foehl, Mary Louise VanBrookhoven Formerly of Lancaster. The Donohue Funeral Home, 610-449-0300

Gehr, Allen John 53, husband of Kay Gehr. January 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Gerhard, Rickey L. 62, husband of Sandra M. (Hackman) Gerhard, of Stevens. January 21, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Gerhart, Gerald L. 73, fiancé of Sharyn Kreider, of Ephrata. January 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Gontner, Chester L. 87, husband of Kay, of Lancaster. January 7, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Hauck, Edward B. 98, husband of Mary Florence Hauck, of Lancaster. January 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hauf, Lillie Irene 94, of West Willow Rest Home. January 21, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Hostetter, Abram Martin 91, husband of Patricia Ann (née Lerch), formerly of Lancaster County. January 10, 2021. Hill and Wood Funeral Service, 434-296-6148

Hutton, Leon W. 92, of St. Anne Retirement Community, Columbia. January 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Knier, James D. 68, husband of Cindy Garner Knier, of Lancaster. January 18, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Krushinski, Donald L. 82, husband of Lynn (Good) Krushinski, of Lititz. January 20, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, 717-626-2317

Kuhns, Harry L. 85, husband of Phoebe Rutt Kuhns, of Lancaster. January 22, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Lenox, Paul D., Jr. 76, companion of Suzanne Lynch, of Rochester, NY. January 15, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

McSherry, Susan K. (Lightner) 67, wife of William G. McSherry, of Rheems. January 17, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Miller, James W. 84, husband of Jacklyn M. Miller, of Lancaster. January 21, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Miller, Marian C. 74, of Marietta. January 18, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Mitchell, Sheldon Robert 64, of Elizabethtown. January 19, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Monteforte, Frank J. Husband of Theresa. January 17, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Mottola, Jessie A. 91, formerly of Bachmantown Road, Ronks. January 21, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Myers, Donald E. 86, of Lancaster. November 22, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Mylonas, Nicholas V. 62, of Lancaster. January 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Neiss, Larry E. 76, of Lancaster. January 18, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Neumar, Ronald W. 83, husband of Janet (Vietmeier) Neumar of Woodcrest Villa. January 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Prettyman, Virginia M. 94, of Lancaster. January 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Purcell, Anthony J., Sr. 63, husband of Deborah L. Wolf Purcell, of Lancaster. January 16, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Rivera, Miguel Hernandez 85, husband of Luisa (Cuevas) Hernandez, of Mount Joy. January 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Rozanski, Helen L. 102, of St. Anne’s Retirement Community. December 21, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Sattazahn, Jean L. 67, of Annville. January 21, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Schlicher, Ruth H. 88, wife of Kenneth Leroy Schlicher, of Ephrata. January 18, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733- 2472

Schnapf, Donald Jeffrey 74, husband of Carole (Shaub) Schnapf, of Willow Street. January 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Shirk, George R. 81, of Maytown. January 21, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Smeltzer, Kenneth E. 85, husband of A. Joyce Longenecker Smeltzer, of Manheim. January 19, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Spencer, Sarah 59, of Manor Township. January 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Sternbergh, Kim Klemmer 71, of Fairview Twp. January 15, 2021. Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-774-7721

Vaughn, Mary Holmes 84, wife of David Vaughn, of Westminster Canterbury, Lynchburg, VA. January 1, 2021. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, 434-237-9424

Vogle, Gary L. 77, of Mount Joy. January 16, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Wade, Edward H. 90, of Manheim Township. January 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Williams, Barbara Ann 86. October 30, 2020. Matinchek Funeral Home, 717-944-7015

