Bostick, Charles G.  

88, husband of Patricia (Sullivan) Bostick, of Allentown. January 20, 2022. O’Donnell Funeral Home, 610-360-8211 

Bottomley, Gilbert J. * 

90, husband of Nancy Singer Bottomley, of Quarryville. January 21, 2022.   Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272  

Campbell, Kim Lee * 

41 of Manor Twp. January 20, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513 

Cuba, Mary H.  

56, wife of Eric W. Cuba, of Lititz. January 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Davis, Nancy J. * 

78, of Leola. January 21, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Derrish, Lucille* 

81, wife of Scott Derrish, of Lititz. January 20, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Greenfield, Peter A.  

88, husband of Caroline Patten Greenfield. January 16, 2022.  Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Kornbau, Terri A. * 

34, of Narvon.  Shivery Funeral Home, 610-593-5967 

Musser, Josephine F. (Urban) 

93, of Elizabethtown. January 18, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543 

Sauder, Mary Mae (Bricker)  

76, wife of Paul S. Sauder, of Lancaster. January 20, 2022.  

