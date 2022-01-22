Bostick, Charles G.
88, husband of Patricia (Sullivan) Bostick, of Allentown. January 20, 2022. O’Donnell Funeral Home, 610-360-8211
Bottomley, Gilbert J. *
90, husband of Nancy Singer Bottomley, of Quarryville. January 21, 2022. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Campbell, Kim Lee *
41 of Manor Twp. January 20, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Cuba, Mary H.
56, wife of Eric W. Cuba, of Lititz. January 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Davis, Nancy J. *
78, of Leola. January 21, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Derrish, Lucille*
81, wife of Scott Derrish, of Lititz. January 20, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Greenfield, Peter A.
88, husband of Caroline Patten Greenfield. January 16, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kornbau, Terri A. *
34, of Narvon. Shivery Funeral Home, 610-593-5967
Musser, Josephine F. (Urban)
93, of Elizabethtown. January 18, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Sauder, Mary Mae (Bricker)
76, wife of Paul S. Sauder, of Lancaster. January 20, 2022.