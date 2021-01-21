Armstrong, John Michael, Sr. 59, of Ephrata. January 18, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Bergen, Erik Michael Infant son of Michael and Miriam Kreider Bergen, of Elizabethtown. January 19, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Birkhimer, Phyllis F. 88, of Manheim. January 19, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Burgess, Josephine 86, of Lancaster. January 18, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Carvell, Edward B. 94, husband of Dorothy Virginia (Oatman) Carvell, of New Holland. January 19, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Ebersole, Jerry L. 71, husband of Melba J. Augsburger Ebersole, of Manheim. January 18, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Johnston, Patricia E. 59, of Gordonville. January 20, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Rivera, Norma Iris Of Lancaster. January 20, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Romig, Jean M. 86, of Lancaster. January 17, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Royer, David C. 90, of Landis Homes. January 16, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Sponar, Carol A. 73, of Columbia. January 19, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Stoltzfus, Samuel B. 79, of Gap. January 19, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Trout, Mary Jane 91, of Elizabethtown. January 17, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Wood, Mike 62, husband of Patty Waltman Wood, of Kinzers. January 19, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967