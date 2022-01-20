Bradford, John C., Jr.*
94, husband of Lorraine (Mitchell) Bradford, of New Holland. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Brooks, Lois June
91, of Lititz. January 18, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Eberly, Raeu L.
89, of Newmanstown. January 17, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Griest, Florine A.
81, of Highland Township. January 16, 2022. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Hunt, Joseph M.
88, husband of Patricia, of Strasburg. January 18, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Hurst, Ariana Hope
2, daughter of Joel A. and Beulah M. (Martin) Hurst, of Pleasant Mount. January 17, 2022. Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., 570-488-6100
Keesey, Richard L.
73, husband of Linda Floyd Keesey, of Elizabethtown. January 18, 2022. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Kuhl, Doris A. (Brosey)
70, of Lancaster. January 19, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Mercado, Milagros*
74, of Lancaster. January 18, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
McKennon, Millard M. Jr.
92, husband of Ruth Fry McKennon. January 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Moyer, Mildred Serra
89, of Lititz. January 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Perry, Christopher Z.
January 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Sensenig, Jarvis K.
44, of Newmanstown. January 17, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Vicente, Jose Luis Martinez*
35, of Lancaster. January 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Weidman, James R.
64, husband of Debra Lynn Stoner Weidman, of Conestoga. January 17, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779