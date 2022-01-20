Bradford, John C., Jr.* 

94, husband of Lorraine (Mitchell) Bradford, of New Holland. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

Brooks, Lois June   

91, of Lititz. January 18, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317 

Eberly, Raeu L.  

89, of Newmanstown. January 17, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588 

Griest, Florine A.  

81, of Highland Township. January 16, 2022. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551 

Hunt, Joseph M. 

88, husband of Patricia, of Strasburg. January 18, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

Hurst, Ariana Hope   

2, daughter of Joel A. and Beulah M. (Martin) Hurst, of Pleasant Mount. January 17, 2022. Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., 570-488-6100 

Keesey, Richard L.  

73, husband of Linda Floyd Keesey, of Elizabethtown. January 18, 2022. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270 

Kuhl, Doris A. (Brosey)  

70, of Lancaster. January 19, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097    

Mercado, Milagros* 

74, of Lancaster. January 18, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

McKennon, Millard M. Jr.  

92, husband of Ruth Fry McKennon. January 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Moyer, Mildred Serra  

89, of Lititz. January 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Perry, Christopher Z.  

January 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041 

Sensenig, Jarvis K.  

44, of Newmanstown. January 17, 2022.  Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531 

Vicente, Jose Luis Martinez* 

35, of Lancaster. January 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Weidman, James R.  

64, husband of Debra Lynn Stoner Weidman, of Conestoga. January 17, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779 

