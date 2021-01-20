Alkire, Peyton 13, son of Shane Alkire and Amanda Shaffer, of Mount Joy. January 18, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Bogosh, Sylvia M. 80, wife of Philip J. Bogosh, of Denver. January 14, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Broomell, Juanita Bonnie 102, formerly of Coatesville. January 15, 2021. Wentz Funeral Home, 610-384-0318
Brosius, Lorraine F. 84, of Great Mills, MD. January 1, 2021. Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, 301-475-8500
Caci, Mary Cathrine 80, wife of William Caci, Sr., of East Hempfield. January 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
George, Joanne Knier 83, formerly of Conestoga. January 18, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Getz, Kenneth W. 92, of Fausnacht Drive, Denver, husband of Gladys (Zimmerman) Getz. January 14, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Horner, Nancy Jane Miller Sneath 91, of Millersville. January 17, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Ishman, Andrew J. 35, of Lancaster. January 12, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Lapi, Morris Joseph, Sr. 76, husband of Shirley L. (Komlodi) Lapi, of Lititz. January 16, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Martin, Alma Denlinger 85, wife of Luke M. Martin, formerly of New Holland. January 18, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
McCarty, Anna 86, of Manheim Township. January 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Menge, Jeanne Marie (Boas) 93, of Conowingo. January 6, 2021. R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 410-658-6030
Nilan, Alberta M. 84, of New London. January 17, 2021. Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584
Oberholtzer, Frances Corinne 84, formerly of Manheim. January 17, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Plank, Robert J. 75, of Lancaster. January 17, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Purcell, Anthony J., Sr. 63, husband of Deborah L. Wolf Purcell, of Lancaster. January 16, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Rhodes, Brian M. 48, husband of Jennifer (Haffler) Rhodes, of Lititz. January 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rineer, Robert D. 98, of Elizabethtown. January 15, 2021. Spence Funeral Services, 717-664- 2270
Robbins, Jimmie D. 73, husband of Klara J. (Marx) Robbins, of Lititz. January 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Roth, Larry Maurice 86, of Mechanicsburg. January 13, 2021. Cocklin Funeral Home, 717-432-5312
Schwan, Billie G., Jr. 64,husband of Barbara, of Lancaster. January 16, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Shirk, William K. 86, husband of Doris Stoll Shirk, of Carmel, ME. January 13, 2021.
Simonetti, Patsy Lee (Knepp) 92, of Ruth Ridge Dr., Lancaster. January 15, 2021. Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, 717-248-6727
Speakman, Gerald A. 89, of Christiana. January 19, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Wolgemuth, Betty M. 93, formerly of Mount Joy. January 16, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441