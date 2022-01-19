Berry, William Duane
68, husband of Connie D. Berry, of Lancaster. January 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Boose, Vernon J.
92, husband of Barbara Ann (Puterbaugh) Boose, ofReamstown. January 15, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Danneman, Robert W.
63, husband of Mary Ellen (Harper) Danneman, of Lancaster. January 17, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Gerber, Christian Elwood
92, of Lancaster. January 16, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Gish, Grace
Wife of Amos Samuel Gish. January 14, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Gockley, Dennis Eugene *
56, of Manheim. January 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Greenfield, Peter A.
88, husband of Caroline Patten Greenfield. January 16, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hamilton, Helen B.
92, of Lancaster. January 13, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Harris, Donald L.
74, of Lititz. January 15, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Hoover, Charlene F.
61, of Lancaster. January 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Horning, B. Eugene
90, husband of Louise (Wiegand) Horning, of Lancaster. January 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kressler, Leigh Carey*
79, husband of Victoria E. (Pucci) Kressler. of Strasburg. January 15, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Lennington, William L.
95, of Carlisle. January 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Martin, Irene
84, formerly of Terre Hill. January 16, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Martin, Ruth Marie
62, wife of Dennis W. Martin, of Woodsboro, MD. January 15, 2022. Hartzler Funeral Home, 410-635-2000
McDonald, Stephen J. *
77, of Mount Joy. January 16, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Newell, Donald R.
81, husband of Ruthmary T. Newell, of Pleasant View Retirement Communities, Manheim. January 14, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Ochs, Evelyn Loven
Wife of Theodore R. Ochs. January 14, 2022. Salem Funeral Home, 336-722-8878
Reed, Linda Carol
76, wife of James R. Reed, of Manheim. January 16, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Robinson, Andy Edward *
51, of Lancaster. January 16, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Sandoe, Dennie R.*
66. January 17, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Shober, Thomas G.
81, formerly of Denver. January 16, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Stine, John A.
77, of Manheim. January 11, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Stroup, Daniel N.
63, of Mount Wolf. January 15, 2022. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-266-1451
Stuber, Theresa J.
74, wife of Terry L. Stuber, of Ephrata. January 16, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Sweigart, Richard P.
83, of Hershey Mill Homes. January 16, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Wert, Ned O.
85. January 9, 2022. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., 717-692-3298
Witmer, Ada R.
88, of Willow Street. January 16, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Yoder, Patricia Kay
68, of Reinholds. January 16, 2022. H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., 570-345-2266
