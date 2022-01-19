Berry, William Duane 

68, husband of Connie D. Berry, of Lancaster. January 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Boose, Vernon J.  

92, husband of Barbara Ann (Puterbaugh) Boose, ofReamstown. January 15, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909 

Danneman, Robert W.  

63, husband of Mary Ellen (Harper) Danneman, of Lancaster. January 17, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530 

Gerber, Christian Elwood  

92, of Lancaster. January 16, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

Gish, Grace  

Wife of Amos Samuel Gish. January 14, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

Gockley, Dennis Eugene * 

56, of Manheim. January 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Greenfield, Peter A.  

88, husband of Caroline Patten Greenfield. January 16, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Hamilton, Helen B.  

92, of Lancaster. January 13, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

Harris, Donald L.  

74, of Lititz. January 15, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Hoover, Charlene F.  

61, of Lancaster. January 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Horning, B. Eugene  

90, husband of Louise (Wiegand) Horning, of Lancaster. January 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

 Kressler, Leigh Carey* 

79, husband of Victoria E. (Pucci) Kressler. of Strasburg. January 15, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644    

Lennington, William L.  

95, of Carlisle. January 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Martin, Irene 

84, formerly of Terre Hill. January 16, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

Martin, Ruth Marie  

62, wife of Dennis W. Martin, of Woodsboro, MD. January 15, 2022. Hartzler Funeral Home, 410-635-2000 

McDonald, Stephen J. * 

77, of Mount Joy. January 16, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Newell, Donald R.  

81, husband of Ruthmary T. Newell, of Pleasant View Retirement Communities, Manheim. January 14, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Ochs, Evelyn Loven 

Wife of Theodore R. Ochs. January 14, 2022. Salem Funeral Home, 336-722-8878 

Reed, Linda Carol  

76, wife of James R. Reed, of Manheim. January 16, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Robinson, Andy Edward * 

51, of Lancaster. January 16, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776 

Sandoe, Dennie R.* 

66. January 17, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

Shober, Thomas G  

81, formerly of Denver. January 16, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909 

Stine, John A.  

77, of Manheim. January 11, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Stroup, Daniel N.  

63, of Mount Wolf. January 15, 2022. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-266-1451  

Stuber, Theresa J.  

74, wife of Terry L. Stuber, of Ephrata. January 16, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181 

Sweigart, Richard P.  

83, of Hershey Mill Homes. January 16, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513 

Wert, Ned O.  

 85. January 9, 2022. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., 717-692-3298 

Witmer, Ada R. 

88, of Willow Street. January 16, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779 

 

Yoder, Patricia Kay  

68, of Reinholds. January 16, 2022. H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., 570-345-2266 

