Blake, Charles E.*
81, husband of Mildred M. (Merring) Blake, of Ephrata. January 14, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Bolduc, Donelda D. *
68, of Leola. January 15, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster,717-273-6283
Breidenbaugh, John C. Jr.
88, husband of Ruth Ann Cox Breidenbaugh, of Millersville. January 15, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Butzer, Clayton Coe
Husband of Barbara Eckman, of Lancaster. January 12, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Chastain, David Lee *
69, of Elizabethtown. January 14, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Felix, Joyce LaVern
72, wife of Daniel L. Felix, of Mechanicsburg. January 14, 2022. Mickle-Geisel Funeral Home, 814-733-4211
Flahart, Dale E. *
76, of Quarryville. January 15, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Gish, Grace
Wife of Amos Samuel Gish. January 14, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Haldeman, Robert G.
99, of Manheim. January 15, 2022. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Hamilton, Helen B.
92, of Lancaster. January 13, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Harrison, James Pennock Jr.
95, of Rose Valley. January 14, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Hollinger, Jean A.
90, of Denver. January 14, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Jones, Marian *
81, wife of Robert E. Jones, of Columbia. January 13, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Kinney, James W. *
84, husband of Lois Bouknight Kinney, of Willow Street. January 15, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Meckley, Ralph M.
93, husband of Arlene (Carvell),of Denver. January 11, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Mimm, Ronald D.
76, of Quarryville. January 16, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Norwood, Rebecca Sue
63, of Reinholds. January 7, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Shearer, Paul E.
86, of Mount Joy. January 16, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Stoltzfus, Drusilla L.
86, of 296 Mount Pleasant Rd., Quarryville. January 17, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Stream, Melva J.*
81, of Lancaster. January 16, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Webb, James R.*
Husband of Shirley A., of Millersville. January 13, 2022.Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Will, Jet Charles
Infant son of Mindi Jo and Nickolas Lee. January 15, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Wingler, John Wilson
77, husband of Jean Tollinger Wingler, of Peach Bottom. January 15, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530