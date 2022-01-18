Blake, Charles E.* 

81, husband of Mildred M. (Merring) Blake, of Ephrata. January 14, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Bolduc, Donelda D. * 

68, of Leola. January 15, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster,717-273-6283 

Breidenbaugh, John C. Jr. 

88, husband of Ruth Ann Cox Breidenbaugh, of Millersville. January 15, 2022.  Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779 

Butzer, Clayton Coe  

Husband of Barbara Eckman, of Lancaster. January 12, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097    

Chastain, David Lee * 

69, of Elizabethtown. January 14, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543 

Felix, Joyce LaVern  

72, wife of Daniel L. Felix, of Mechanicsburg. January 14, 2022. Mickle-Geisel Funeral Home, 814-733-4211 

Flahart, Dale E. * 

76, of Quarryville. January 15, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Gish, Grace  

Wife of Amos Samuel Gish. January 14, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

Haldeman, Robert G.  

99, of Manheim. January 15, 2022. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270 

Hamilton, Helen B.  

92, of Lancaster. January 13, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

Harrison, James Pennock Jr.  

95, of Rose Valley. January 14, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Hollinger, Jean A. 

90, of Denver. January 14, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Jones, Marian * 

81, wife of Robert E. Jones, of Columbia. January 13, 2022.  Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Kinney, James W. * 

84, husband of Lois Bouknight Kinney, of Willow Street. January 15, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097 

Meckley, Ralph M.  

93, husband of Arlene (Carvell),of Denver. January 11, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531 

Mimm, Ronald D.  

76, of Quarryville. January 16, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Norwood, Rebecca Sue 

63, of Reinholds. January 7, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Shearer, Paul E.  

86, of Mount Joy. January 16, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

Stoltzfus, Drusilla L.  

86, of 296 Mount Pleasant Rd., Quarryville. January 17, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

 

Stream, Melva J.* 

81, of Lancaster. January 16, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779 

Webb, James R.* 

Husband of Shirley A., of Millersville. January 13, 2022.Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041 

Will, Jet Charles 

Infant son of Mindi Jo and Nickolas Lee. January 15, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Wingler, John Wilson  

77, husband of Jean Tollinger Wingler, of Peach Bottom. January 15, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530           

