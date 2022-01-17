Brown, Emma Jean  

69, of East Earl. January 11, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122 

Fernando, Valentine A.  

69, husband of Srima D. Amarasinghe Fernando, of Narvon. January 15, 2022.  Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

 

Fisher, David A.  

83, of Paradise. January 14, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Fisher, Emily S.  

10 months, daughter of Eli B. and Malinda Stoltzfus Fisher, of 665 Sunnyside Rd., Ephrata. January 16, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

 

High, James L.  

72, husband of Cynthia M. (Breneman) High, of Strasburg. January 14, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530          

Huyett, Earl F.  

78, husband of Evelyn M. (Hanna) Huyett, of Gap. January 15, 2022. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444 

Lambert, Francis A. * 

89, husband of Lucille Lambert. January 15, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

 

Nissley, Clair R.  

90, husband of Ruth G. (Leaman) Nissley, of Middletown. January 14, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543 

 Perry, Christopher Z. 

January 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041 

 

Sheets, James Edward Sr.  

95, of Conowingo, MD. January 15, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

 

Staffieri, Louis J., III 

65, husband of Lorene (Oettel) Staffieri, of Conestoga. January 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

