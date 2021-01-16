Arment, Karlene R. 69, wife Dale Arment, of Lancaster. January 13, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Flahart, John Grant 71, husband of Deborah (Glackin) Flahart, of Quarryville. January 9, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Flory, Brenda E. 71, of Manheim. January 14, 2021. Spence Funeral Services, 717-664-2270
Horning, Harvey W., Jr. 79, husband of Ruth Ann (Wise) Horning, of Brecknock Township. January 14, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Plazer, Geoffrey A. 83, husband of Karla A. Plazer, of New Holland. January 13, 2021. Spence Funeral Services, 717-664-2270
Saam, Miriam 93, of Lancaster. December 25, 2020.
Stoltzfus, Salomie S. 81, of Paradise. January 15, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Troxell, Katherine B. Wife of Robert Merrill Troxell, of Lancaster. January 3, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Wood, Deborah J. 62, of Quarryville, wife of Gary L. Wood. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Yoder, Dwight Kenneth 55, husband of James Gray, of Lancaster. December 22, 2020. Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Inc., 717-671-1289