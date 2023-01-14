Boyer, Grace Maureen Sweigart (Hain) 91, January 1, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Henson, Carol E. (Johnson) 62, wife to Steven R. Henson, Sr., of Millersville. January 10, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Koppenhaver, Larry J. 86, husband of Virginia (Miller) Koppenhaver, of Manheim. January 12, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Mack, Audrey S. 72, of Manheim. January 12, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rutledge, Louise M. 82. January 11, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Sauder, Arlene M. (Martin) 84, wife of Earl W. Sauder, of East Earl. January 12, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Torres, Hector Rafael Burgos 35, of Mountville. January 8, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776