Bahn, Carlton Shaffley
57, husband of Patricia Hildebrand, of Lancaster. December 24, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Frey, Herbert B.
88, of Manheim. January 11, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Giunta, Taylor Faith
12, daughter of Jon and Lauren Kuert Giunta, of Willow Street. January 12, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Hughes, Esther
Wife of Robert Hughes. January 12, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Kanagy, Carrie B.
82, wife of Leo R. Kanagy, formerly of Washington Boro. October 26, 2021.died Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Langley, Martin E.*
68, husband of Gail Hecker Langley, of Kirkwood. January 12, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Martin, Lydia M.
102, of Myerstown. January 12, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
McLaughlin, Ronald Patrick*
63, of Christiana. January 11, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Rhoads, Larry Gene
72, of Akron. January 12, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Shickley, David W.
94, of Columbia. January 12, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371