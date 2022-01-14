Bahn, Carlton Shaffley  

57, husband of Patricia Hildebrand, of Lancaster. December 24, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900 

Frey, Herbert B.  

88, of Manheim. January 11, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Giunta, Taylor Faith  

12, daughter of Jon and Lauren Kuert Giunta, of Willow Street. January 12, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Hughes, Esther  

Wife of Robert Hughes. January 12, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097    

Kanagy, Carrie B. 

82, wife of Leo R. Kanagy, formerly of Washington Boro. October 26, 2021.died Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

Langley, Martin E.* 

68, husband of Gail Hecker Langley, of Kirkwood. January 12, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

Martin, Lydia M. 

102, of Myerstown. January 12, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588 

McLaughlin, Ronald Patrick* 

63, of Christiana. January 11, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Rhoads, Larry Gene  

72, of Akron. January 12, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Shickley, David W.  

94, of Columbia. January 12, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371 

