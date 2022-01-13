Allen, Bob   

80, husband of Doris Shaubach Allen, of Strasburg. January 9, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644 

Beiler, Elam L. 

51, of Strasburg. January 11, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

Bortzfield, Robert D.  

75, husband of Patricia A. Rankin Bortzfield, of Pequea. January 9, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779 

Bowman, Christine M.   

Wife of Melvin H. Bowman. January 11, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Brubacker, Rebecca H.  

86, of Richland. January 11, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588 

Cruz, Fausta Velez 

89, of Lancaster. January 9, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

DiBella, Mary   

90, of Willow Valley Communities. January 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Dutt, Joan Baldwin Woodward Miller  

January 10, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Dvorak, Marit A.* 

54, of Lancaster. January 8, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Eaby, W. Leon 

January 4, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

Foxhoven, Gerald J.* 

79, of Lancaster. January 10, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Harsh, Patsy K. 

90, of New Providence. January 8, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

Jackson, Lucas T.  

34, of Quarryville. January 5, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

Mease, Kath Lee J.  

78, wife of Charles E. Mease, Sr., of Leola. January 8, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

Medlin, Darlene* 

70, wife of John Giabaud, of Millersville. January 9, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Miller, Erma V. (McKonly) 

95. December 2, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Musselman, Doris C.   

88, formerly of New Providence. January 11, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

Nace, Murtis C.* 

78, of Columbia. January 11, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370 

Norwood, Rebecca S.* 

63, of Denver. January 7, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Parmer, Kathy L.* 

70, wife of Dale E. Parmer, of Lancaster. January 9, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Saylor, Darleene R.   

71, wife of Daniel J. Saylor, of Columbia. January 10, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

Schaeffer, Glenn C.* 

67, of Newmanstown. January 11, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Seitz, Kenneth E.* 

58, husband of Candice (Miller) Seitz, of Lancaster. January 9, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Stefany, Ronald M.* 

76, husband of Francine (Pronzato) Stefany, of Lancaster. January 9, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Tortorici, Margaret* 

77, of Lancaster. January 11, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Walker, David L.  

64, husband of Dolores A. Smith Walker, of Lititz. January 10, 2022. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270 

Wilson, Kamia Jazmine*   

23. January 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

Sign up for our newsletter