Allen, Bob
80, husband of Doris Shaubach Allen, of Strasburg. January 9, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Beiler, Elam L.
51, of Strasburg. January 11, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Bortzfield, Robert D.
75, husband of Patricia A. Rankin Bortzfield, of Pequea. January 9, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Bowman, Christine M.
Wife of Melvin H. Bowman. January 11, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Brubacker, Rebecca H.
86, of Richland. January 11, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Cruz, Fausta Velez
89, of Lancaster. January 9, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
DiBella, Mary
90, of Willow Valley Communities. January 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Dutt, Joan Baldwin Woodward Miller
January 10, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Dvorak, Marit A.*
54, of Lancaster. January 8, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Eaby, W. Leon
January 4, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Foxhoven, Gerald J.*
79, of Lancaster. January 10, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Harsh, Patsy K.
90, of New Providence. January 8, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Jackson, Lucas T.
34, of Quarryville. January 5, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Mease, Kath Lee J.
78, wife of Charles E. Mease, Sr., of Leola. January 8, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Medlin, Darlene*
70, wife of John Giabaud, of Millersville. January 9, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Miller, Erma V. (McKonly)
95. December 2, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Musselman, Doris C.
88, formerly of New Providence. January 11, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Nace, Murtis C.*
78, of Columbia. January 11, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Norwood, Rebecca S.*
63, of Denver. January 7, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Parmer, Kathy L.*
70, wife of Dale E. Parmer, of Lancaster. January 9, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Saylor, Darleene R.
71, wife of Daniel J. Saylor, of Columbia. January 10, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Schaeffer, Glenn C.*
67, of Newmanstown. January 11, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Seitz, Kenneth E.*
58, husband of Candice (Miller) Seitz, of Lancaster. January 9, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Stefany, Ronald M.*
76, husband of Francine (Pronzato) Stefany, of Lancaster. January 9, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Tortorici, Margaret*
77, of Lancaster. January 11, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Walker, David L.
64, husband of Dolores A. Smith Walker, of Lititz. January 10, 2022. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Wilson, Kamia Jazmine*
23. January 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661