Borland, Walter H. Husband of Betty (Frame) Borland. January 8, 2021. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., 610-269-6567
Bradley, John S. III 71, husband of Mary Ellen Bradley, of Landisville. January 10, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Brown, Barbara Robinson 98, of Lancaster. December 28, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Butts, Irma Jane 90, formerly of Mount Joy. January 10, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Dunn, Dorothy (Crosland) 96, of Huntingdon. January 4, 2021. John B. Brown Funeral Home, 814-643-1256
Ebersole, Terry Lee 72, of Lancaster. January 8, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Halladay, David Sr. 70, of Oxford, husband of Suzanne Jackson Halladay. January 10, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Hauck, Evelyn D. 63, of Elizabethtown. January 3, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Hetrick, Mary Ann Lepore 97, of Lancaster. January 9, 2021. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Jimenez-Florez, Gustavo 76, husband of Diamilia Jimenez, of Lancaster. January 7, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Keller, Alfred J. 90, husband of Lillie M. (Snyder) Keller, of Manheim. January 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Landis, John Husband of (Elizabeth) Betty Ann (Burkholder) Landis, of Liverpool. January 8, 2021. Geroge P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 570-539-2471
Metzger, Robert S. Jr. 81, of New Jersey. January 7, 2021. Bradley Funeral Home, 856-983-1005
Patterson, Linda S. 52, of Lititz. January 8, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Schaeffer, Thomas Lee 57, of Harrisburg. January 7, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300