Becker, James B.  

83, husband of Janet Lynn (Weise) Becker, of Stevens. January 9, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Brooks, Dorothy E. 

97, of Wisconsin. December 30, 2021. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Homes & Crematory, 715-845-6900 

Campanelli, Vincent A.* 

69, of Conestoga. January 9, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779 

Covert, James F., Sr. 

76, of Lancaster. January 9, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

DeBonis, Felice M.  

85, wife of William J. DeBonis Sr. January 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041 

Deck, Paula M.  

69, of Lancaster. December 22, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097  

Dick, Michael D.  

62, husband of Christine J. (Firestine) Dick, of Columbia. January 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

DiGiacomo, Claire  

79, of Lancaster, companion of Larry Hershberger. January 6, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Forry, John J.  

83, of Hanover. January 8, 2022. Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 717-637-6259 

Gurung, Pabi Maya * 

77, of Lancaster. January 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Harman, Scott L.* 

75, husband of Suzanne Brenna Harman, of Cochranville.  January 9, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Inshetski, Edward Robert 

61, husband of Olga Inshetski. January 6, 2022. Rausch Funeral Home, 410-257-6181 

McHenry, John S. *  

65, husband of Nancy Cassidy McHenry, of Wrightsville. January 8, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, 610-593-5967 

Miller, Emily Jane (Cobaugh) * 

86, of Elizabethtown. January 9, 2022.  Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543 

Pogue, Ann C. (Coke-Jephcott)  

94, of Lancaster. January 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Sensenig, Erwin S. III 

54, husband of Tracey L. Jackowiak Sensenig, of East Earl. January 8, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122 

Smith, Lee* 

64, of Hershey. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270 

Snyder, Ruth G.  

88, of Elizabethtown. January 8, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543 

Stormfeltz, Paul D.  

65, of Lancaster. January 7, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776 

Stuber, Betty L.  

81, of Ephrata. January 7, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181 

TORRES, Jose L.* 

83, of Lebanon. January 7, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588 

