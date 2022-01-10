Bechtel, Josephine Irene
87, of Ephrata. January 3, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Fenninger, Donald M.
77, husband of Beverly A. (Kieffer) Fenninger, of Denver. January 3, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Flexer, Barbara K.
89, wife of Paul Flexer, of Lancaster. January 8, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Horning, Michael Z.
91, of the Richland Christian Home. January 7, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Horst, Mervin E.
61, of New York, NY. January 6, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Hursh, Lester M.
80, of Lincoln Christian Home. January 7, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Rebello, Paul M.
53, husband of Michelle (Hoelldobler) Rebello, of Leola. January 3, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Robertson, James Thomas *
80, husband of Barbara J. (Croyle) Robertson, of Lancaster. December 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Walls, Cecil I.
84, husband of Joanne E. Daye Walls, of Ashville Road, Quarryville. January 7, 2022. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272