Alexander, Jeffrey K.
77, husband of Gail (Smith) Alexander, of Lancaster. December 28, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Arter, Arla M.
91, wife of Robert E. Arter, of Lancaster. December 31, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Bollinger, Carol D.
70, wife of P. Eugene Bollinger, of Manheim. January 7, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Brakefield, Pauline M. *
97, of Pequa. January 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Bruce, James Sr.
92, husband of Betty (Crawford) Bruce. of Quarryville. January 6, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Carpenter, Joan M. (Andrews)
73, wife of Howard R. Carpenter, of Lititz. January 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Costello Robert S.
90, husband of Eleanor (Whalen) Costello. January 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Croyle, Richard W.
71, husband of Kathy Hastings Croyle, of Kirkwood. January 6, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Dabler, Mildred Jones
98, formerly of Holtwood. January 6, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Danz, Cindy Lee (Rhinier)
64, of Lititz. January 3, 2022. Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc., 800-720-8221
Doskocil, Tammy J.
60, wife of Joseph J. Doskocil III, of Lancaster. January 1, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Dubbs, David D.
65, husband of Susan (Neidlinger) Dubbs, of Overlook Drive, Ephrata. January 3, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Ember, Denise Gail (Mattison)
68, of Manheim. January 5, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Fleming, David C. *
56, of Lancaster. January 3, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Frey, Marcia A.
83, of Lancaster. January 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gambler, Virginia L.
93, formerly of Columbia. January 6, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Geib, Larry K.
75, of Willow Street. January 6, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Geltmacher, Waltraud Ella
92. January 4, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Gilbert, Phyllis A.
77, of Lancaster. January 4, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Good, Jayne Denise
60, wife of Brian Good, of Ephrata. December 31, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Hanna, James A.
73, of Mount Joy. January 7, 2022. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Harkins, Richard Paul
66, husband of Debbie K. Harkins, of Pequea. January 5, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Henry, Esther E.
101, of Lancaster. January 6, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Henson, Duran D.
35, of Lancaster. January 3, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hiestand, Larry S.
86, husband of Barbara (Zug) Hiestand, of Manheim. January 6, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
High, Rose E.
67, of Lititz. January 3, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Howard, Donald G.
82, husband of Paula, of Millersville. December 30, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Jackson, Lucas T.
34, of Oakridge Drive, Quarryville. January 5, 2022. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Lavella, Lorraine Doreen
68, of Elizabethtown. December 18, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Linderman, Christopher M. *
49, of Holtwood. January 7, 2022. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Longenecker, Neda
95, formerly of Hershey. January 5, 2022. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, 717-533-7700
MacIntyre, Herbert H. *
81, of Landisville. January 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Martin, Kenneth W.
85, husband of Gladys (Sangrey) Martin, of Lititz. January 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Martin, Reuben S.
75, husband of Kathy Zink Martin, formerly of Akron. December 30, 2021.
Martin, William E. *
83, of Lititz. January 4, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
McCurdy, George W.
75, husband of Shirley (Gutshall) McCurdy, of Mount Joy. January 7, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
McNelis, Mary Ann
93, of Lancaster. December 24, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Melhorn, Virginia N.
82, wife of Robert E. Melhorn, of Mount Joy. January 2, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Meiskey, Bruce R.
66, formerly of Akron. December 29, 2021. McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 302-478-2204
Morris, Dustin Brent
45, of Lancaster. December 27, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Pearce, Jeanne K.
96, formerly of Haddonfield, NJ. December 25, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Porter, David M.*
59, husband of Kathie L. (Werner) Porter, of Stevens. January 3, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Powell, Carol Lynne
56, of Lancaster. December 14, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Ressler, Charles *
89, husband of Shirley A. Ressler. January 1, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Rios, Ubaldo *
76, of Lancaster. January 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Rodriguez, John Melvin
52, of Manheim. January 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Seward, Dolores Gloria (Barchick)
95, formerly of Elizabethtown. January 4, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schenke, Reynold Arthur
82, husband of Mary Sue (Wilson) Schenke, of Leacock Township. December 8, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Schmid, Marsha G.
72, wife of Mel C. Schmid, of Manheim. December 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Scholl, Frances Jean Kinson
71, wife of Hans, of Mount Joy. December 26, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Shenk, Ellis J.
90, husband of Carolyn Shenk, of Bel Air, MD. December 28, 2021.
Shoopack, Joseph J. *
82, husband of Beth Ann (Winisko) Shoopack, of Brecknock Twp. January 4, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Skiles, Howard Martin
87, of New Holland. January 7, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Smith, David Herr
74, husband of Shigeko (Shida) Smith, of Elizabethtown. January 3, 2022. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380.
Smith, Lynn M.
64, wife of Michael, of Lancaster. January 5, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Snyder, Susan Jean
November 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Tangert, David Albert
74, husband of Linda Marie (Hollinger) Tangert, of Lancaster. December 31, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Troutman, Joanne A.
86, wife of Donald E. Troutman, of Ephrata. January 3, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Walker, Stephen L. *
75, husband of Ann L. (Eshleman) Walker, of Ephrata. January 6, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Whyte, Lawrence N., Sr.
76, husband of Barbara L. (Mellinger) Whyte, of Kirkwood. November 26, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Williams, Kenneth L. Sr.
81, husband of Rose Marie (Waltman) Williams, of New Holland. January 6, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Wissler, Dorothy C.
83, of Mountville. November 20, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Young, James A.
73, fiancé of Sandra Wanamaker, of New Holland. December 28, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441