Alexander, Jeffrey K.  

77, husband of Gail (Smith) Alexander, of Lancaster. December 28, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097  

Arter, Arla M. 

91, wife of Robert E. Arter, of Lancaster. December 31, 2021.  Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Bollinger, Carol D.  

70, wife of P. Eugene Bollinger, of Manheim. January 7, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Brakefield, Pauline M. * 

97, of Pequa. January 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041 

Bruce, James Sr. 

92, husband of Betty (Crawford) Bruce. of Quarryville. January 6, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530          

Carpenter, Joan M. (Andrews)  

73, wife of Howard R. Carpenter, of Lititz. January 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Costello Robert S.  

90, husband of Eleanor (Whalen) Costello. January 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Croyle, Richard W.  

71, husband of Kathy Hastings Croyle, of Kirkwood. January 6, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530    

Dabler, Mildred Jones  

98, formerly of Holtwood. January 6, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Danz, Cindy Lee (Rhinier)  

64, of Lititz. January 3, 2022. Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc., 800-720-8221  

Doskocil, Tammy J. 

60, wife of Joseph J. Doskocil III, of Lancaster. January 1, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464          

Dubbs, David D.  

65, husband of Susan (Neidlinger) Dubbs, of Overlook Drive, Ephrata. January 3, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Ember, Denise Gail (Mattison) 

68, of Manheim. January 5, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317 

Fleming, David C. * 

56, of Lancaster. January 3, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097 

Frey, Marcia A.  

83, of Lancaster. January 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Gambler, Virginia L.  

93, formerly of Columbia. January 6, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370 

Geib, Larry K.  

75, of Willow Street. January 6, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530           

Geltmacher, Waltraud Ella  

92. January 4, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370 

Gilbert, Phyllis A.  

77, of Lancaster. January 4, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041  

Good, Jayne Denise 

60, wife of Brian Good, of Ephrata. December 31, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Hanna, James A.  

73, of Mount Joy. January 7, 2022. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181 

Harkins, Richard Paul  

66, husband of Debbie K. Harkins, of Pequea. January 5, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Henry, Esther E.  

101, of Lancaster. January 6, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Henson, Duran D.  

35, of Lancaster. January 3, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

Hiestand, Larry S.  

86, husband of Barbara (Zug) Hiestand, of Manheim. January 6, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

High, Rose E.  

67, of Lititz. January 3, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464 

Howard, Donald G. 

82, husband of Paula, of Millersville. December 30, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097   

Jackson, Lucas T.  

34, of Oakridge Drive, Quarryville. January 5, 2022. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272 

Lavella, Lorraine Doreen  

68, of Elizabethtown. December 18, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543  

Linderman, Christopher M. * 

49, of Holtwood. January 7, 2022. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530 

LongeneckerNeda  

95, formerly of Hershey. January 5, 2022. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, 717-533-7700 

MacIntyre, Herbert H. * 

81, of Landisville. January 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Martin, Kenneth W.  

85, husband of Gladys (Sangrey) Martin, of Lititz. January 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Martin, Reuben S. 

75, husband of Kathy Zink Martin, formerly of Akron. December 30, 2021.  

Martin, William E. * 

83, of Lititz. January 4, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317 

McCurdy, George W.  

75, husband of Shirley (Gutshall) McCurdy, of Mount Joy. January 7, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441  

McNelis, Mary Ann  

93, of Lancaster. December 24, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097    

Melhorn, Virginia N.  

82, wife of Robert E. Melhorn, of Mount Joy. January 2, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

Meiskey, Bruce R.  

66, formerly of Akron. December 29, 2021. McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 302-478-2204 

Morris, Dustin Brent  

45, of Lancaster. December 27, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Pearce, Jeanne K. 

96, formerly of Haddonfield, NJ. December 25, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097   

Porter, David M.* 

59, husband of Kathie L. (Werner) Porter, of Stevens. January 3, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909 

Powell, Carol Lynne  

56, of Lancaster. December 14, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097    

Ressler, Charles * 

89, husband of Shirley A. Ressler.  January 1, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097 

Rios, Ubaldo * 

76, of Lancaster. January 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

Rodriguez, John Melvin  

52, of Manheim. January 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100     

Seward, Dolores Gloria (Barchick) 

95, formerly of Elizabethtown. January 4, 2022.  Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Schenke, Reynold Arthur  

82, husband of Mary Sue (Wilson) Schenke, of Leacock Township. December 8, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644   

Schmid, Marsha G.  

72, wife of Mel C. Schmid, of Manheim. December 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Scholl, Frances Jean Kinson 

71, wife of Hans, of Mount Joy. December 26, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041  

Shenk, Ellis J.  

90, husband of Carolyn Shenk, of Bel Air, MD. December 28, 2021. 

Shoopack, Joseph J. * 

82, husband of Beth Ann (Winisko) Shoopack, of Brecknock Twp. January 4, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909 

Skiles, Howard Martin  

87, of New Holland. January 7, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444 

Smith, David Herr  

74, husband of Shigeko (Shida) Smith, of Elizabethtown. January 3, 2022. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380. 

Smith, Lynn M.   

64, wife of Michael, of Lancaster. January 5, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370 

Snyder, Susan Jean 

November 29, 2021.  Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041 

Tangert, David Albert  

74, husband of Linda Marie (Hollinger) Tangert, of Lancaster. December 31, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

Troutman, Joanne A.  

86, wife of Donald E. Troutman, of Ephrata. January 3, 2022.  Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Walker, Stephen L. * 

75, husband of Ann L. (Eshleman) Walker, of Ephrata. January 6, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909 

 

Whyte, Lawrence N., Sr. 

76, husband of Barbara L. (Mellinger) Whyte, of Kirkwood. November 26, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530     

Williams, Kenneth L. Sr. 

81, husband of Rose Marie (Waltman) Williams, of New Holland. January 6, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444 

Wissler, Dorothy C.  

83, of Mountville. November 20, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Young, James A.  

73, fiancé of Sandra Wanamaker, of New Holland. December 28, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

