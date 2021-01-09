Archer, Arthur W. 88, husband of Carolyn. December 27, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Delp, Donna 57, wife of Michael L. Delp, of Manheim. January 3, 2021. William P. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Fahnestock, Ella Jane 84, of Manheim. January 6, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Goddard, Paul Dillion Formerly of Lancaster. December 29, 2020.

Greenawalt, Mason L., Jr. 26, of East Petersburg. January 3, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Hill, Thomas Richard 91. January 5, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Kelly, Loretta Mae 89, formerly of Mount Joy. January 7, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Makara, Eileen H. 69, of Lancaster. January 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Murray, Roger William 71, husband of Susan Winters Murray, of Lancaster. January 5, 2021. Central PA Cremation Society, 717-671-1289

Richardson, Ernest W. 82, husband of Sandra Neil Richardson, of Lampeter. January 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Sammet, Cathy Rae (Newman) 68, wife of Randall C. Sammet, of Lititz. January 6, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Shenk, Jacob Rhoads Husband of Nancy Jo Myers, of Mount Joy. January 1, 2021.

Stroup, George T., Jr. 77, husband of Dorothy L. (Bayer) Stroup, of Denver. December 27, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Weaver, Leora G. 84, wife of Mervin L. Weaver, of Manheim. January 6, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

