Bernhardt, Helen 93, of Lancaster. January 6, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Bigony, M. Joanne 81, wife of John W. Bigony, of Ephrata. January 6, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Bloom, Ronald J. 81, husband of Fern R. Lausch Bloom, of New Holland. January 6, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Creasy, Marilyn F. 78, wife of Curtis W. Creasy, Sr., of Lancaster. December 18, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Curry, Melinda A. 68, wife of Larry J. Curry, Sr, of Salunga. January 6, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Diehl, Dorothy Mather 79, wife of Thomas, of Alexandria, NH. December 17, 2020. Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 239-274-0088
Eby, Omar Elias 85, of Harrisonburg, VA. January 4, 2021. McMullen Funeral Home, 540-833-2891
Filling, Barbara 85. January 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Goshert, Earl K. 92, husband of Naomi W. (Gockley) Goshert, of Ephrata. January 5, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Keeney, Ellen 92, of Lititz. January 6, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Klopp, Timothy S., Sr. 60, of Columbia. January 5, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Monskie, Marion R. 93, of Lancaster. January 6, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Rambler, Mary Elizabeth (Urban) 94, wife of Paul Rambler, formerly of Lancaster. Fretthold & Hamp Creamtion & Funeral Services, 7`6-693-4481
Schmidt, Elizabeth M. 56, wife of Russell W. Schmidt. January 4, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Sechrist, Mary Jane 87, wife of George A. Sechrist, of Schaefferstown. January 6, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Stoner, Kenneth J. 89, husband of Shirley T. (Evans) Stoner, of Wrightsville. January 2, 2021. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 717-252-1313
Verster, Claire de Balbian 93, of Ephrata. January 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Zimmerman, Ray W. 80, Elsie Z. (Zimmerman) Zimmerman, of Martindale. January 6, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122