Ballner, Joseph 88, husband of Nancy, of Paradise. January 5, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Battis, Elaine F. 82, of Ephrata. January 2, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
D'Amore, Dorothy 63, wife of John M. D'Amore, of Lancaster. January 6, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Hildreth, Yvonne M. 85, formerly of Holtwood. January 4, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Kanji, Anwarally K. 86, of Lancaster. January 5, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Montano Diaz, Minerva 76, of Lancaster. January 5, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Sherwood, Elliott B. 96, of Willow Valley Communities. January 5, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Wilson, Robert J. 85, of Christiana. January 5, 2023. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551