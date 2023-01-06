Beiler, Wendy L. 51, wife of Daniel S. Beiler, of York Springs. January 3, 2023. Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 717-432-5312
Buhay, Paul 91, of Lancaster. January 3, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Cline, Janet W. 96, of Kirkwood. January 4,, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Frybarger, Jane (Skiles) 93, of New Holland. December 24, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Harper, Stanley A. 97, husband of Doris D. Harper, formerly of Lancaster. November 17, 2022. Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 513-829-6257
Hauseman, Leonard G. 76, of Pikeville. December 31, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Leidy, Edward Joseph 75, of Ephrata. January 1, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Mallonee, Gertrude 102, of Willow Street. January 5, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
McMaster, John J. 66, of Drumore. January 4, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
O’Connor, Patrick Michael Thomas 90, husband of Margaret Alice (Shertenlieb) O’Connor, of Lancaster. January 1, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Reath, Robert G. 75, of New Providence. January 4, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Saupp, Kenneth W., Jr. 80, husband of Sue McNamara Saupp, of Lancaster. January 2, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stine, George Frederick 82, husband of Helen Asbury Stine, formerly of Lancaster. January 2, 2023
Zeager, Donna 70, wife of Jack, of Elizabethtown. January 5, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283