Beiler, Wendy L. 51, wife of Daniel S. Beiler, of York Springs. January 3, 2023. Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 717-432-5312

Buhay, Paul 91, of Lancaster. January 3, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Cline, Janet W. 96, of Kirkwood. January 4,, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Frybarger, Jane (Skiles) 93, of New Holland. December 24, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Harper, Stanley A. 97, husband of Doris D. Harper, formerly of Lancaster. November 17, 2022. Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 513-829-6257

Hauseman, Leonard G. 76, of Pikeville. December 31, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Leidy, Edward Joseph 75, of Ephrata. January 1, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Mallonee, Gertrude 102, of Willow Street. January 5, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

McMaster, John J. 66, of Drumore. January 4, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

O’Connor, Patrick Michael Thomas 90, husband of Margaret Alice (Shertenlieb) O’Connor, of Lancaster. January 1, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Reath, Robert G. 75, of New Providence. January 4, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Saupp, Kenneth W., Jr. 80, husband of Sue McNamara Saupp, of Lancaster. January 2, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Stine, George Frederick 82, husband of Helen Asbury Stine, formerly of Lancaster. January 2, 2023

Zeager, Donna 70, wife of Jack, of Elizabethtown. January 5, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter