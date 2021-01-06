Barton, Robert H., Jr. 91 of Lancaster. January 2, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779

Beck, Mary R. 83, of York. January 1, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Beckner, Donald Eugene 61, of Landisville. December 25, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Bruce, John Peery 94, of Conowingo, MD. January 4, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

DeAmicis, Edith E. 95, of Quarryville. January 5, 2021. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Demmy, Carol A. 82, of Ulysses. December 29, 2020. Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 814-697-6570

Dommel, Carl E. 70, of Lititz. January 1, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Doster, Theresa M. (Morales) 35, wife of Anthony Doster, of Lancaster. January 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Eck, Joanne Rose (Boswa) 76, wife of Ronald L. Eck, Sr., of Columbia. December 30, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Fausnacht, Casey Jo 31, formerly of Ephrata. January 1, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Foultz, Faye A. 82, of Lancaster. December 31, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Gilmartin, Patricia Anne Charles 80, of Elizabethtown. January 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Hafner, Mary Therese (Donlin) 96. December 31, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hess, Karen M. 76, wife of Kenneth F. Hess, of Manor Township. January 1, 2021. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285- 4513

Hiestand, Leslie L. 74, husband of Sandra J. Gibble Hiestand, of Manheim. January 1, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Houck, Myrtle June 89, formerly of Strasburg and Pequea. December 31, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Iles, Jennie K. (Schuler) 94. January 2, 2021. Shelly Dinan Funeral Home, 215-855-3622

Miller, Virginia L. 91, formerly of Gap. January 4, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593- 5967

Nentwig, Catharine M. 90, formerly of Lewisburg. December 30, 2020. Dominick T. Adamo Funerals, Cremations & Monuments, 570-966-2702

Nolt, James R. 89, husband of Jacqueline D. Rice Nolt, formerly of Willow Street. January 4, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Parker, Lamont H. 69, husband of Marvel (Pegues) Parker, of Lancaster. January 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Ruth, Sophie 80, of Lancaster. January 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Shenk, Ted H. Rohrer 88, of Mount Joy. January 4, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Smith, Sandra L. (McClure) 65, wife of Steven R. Smith, of Wrightsville. December 30, 2020. Wiedeman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 717-939- 2344

Stauffer, Dorothy M. 100, of the Mennonite Home. January 3, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779

Welk, Dorothy L. 89, of Quarryville. January 4, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Zipp, William G. 93, husband of Yvonne Hagelgans Zipp, of Lititz. December 18, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

