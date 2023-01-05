Aldred, Edward 68, husband of Vicki, of Adamstown. December 30, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Fritsch, Dorothy A. Wife of Daniel Fritsch. January 2, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Grim, Carol Lou (Nellenbach) 66, of Elizabethtown. January 1, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Hartman, Dorothea 85, of Columbia. December 31, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Libhart, Violet 95, formerly of Columbia. January 3, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Overly, David C. Of Rothsville. January 1, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Pipher, Christine 70, of Mount Joy. January 4, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Sarver, Thomas R. 80, husband of Judith, of Lancaster. December 31, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Sauder, Ivan M. 86, husband of Susie N. Leinbach Sauder, of Lincoln Christian Home. January 4, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Schneider, Joseph F., Jr. 82, husband of Dolores M. (Delcorse) Schneider, of Lancaster. December 30, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Seiler, Rodger A. 59, husband of Debra (Latshaw) Seiler, of Denver. January 3, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Sherwood, Elliott B. 96, of Willow Valley Communities. January 5, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097