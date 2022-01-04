Cline, Rose M.*
75, partner of James Cline, of Ephrata. January 2, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Danz, Vivian M.
83, of New Providence. December 23, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Denuel, Dolores (Dori) L.
90, of Elizabethtown. December 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Douts, Lindajo
72, wife of Lester M. Douts, of Washington Boro. January 2, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Erb, Joan Patricia Ruch
Wife of Warren H. Erb, of Lancaster. January 2, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Gast, Doris L.
90, of New Providence. January 1, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Geib, H. Eugene
78, husband of Polly A. (Shiffer) Geib, of Bainbridge. December 24, 2021.Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Graham, Retta J.
87, formerly of Manheim. December 31, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Johnson, Albert E.
87, husband of Marjorie (Gemmel) Johnson, of Lititz. December 15, 2021. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Karel, Helen (Horsky)
102. January 1, 2022. Connell Funeral Home, 610-868-8531
King, Rachel M.
85, wife of Elam K. King, of 210 Herr Rd., Ronks. January 2, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Martin, Arlene Z.
84, wife of Clarence M. Martin, of Leola. December 31, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Martin, Deron Gabriel
Infant son of Dwayne L. and Karla J. (Martin) Martin, of Reinholds. January 1, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Martin, Lena Snyder
95, of Lincoln Christian Home. January 1, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
McClelland, Janis Beahm
72. December 31, 2021. Burgess Funeral Home, 803-283-2100
Mellinger, Jesse K., Jr.
89, of Lancaster. December 31, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Miller, Carole Grannis
86, wife of John W. Miller, Jr., of Lancaster. January 3, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Nazario, Pedro L. *
96, of Lancaster. January 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Nicholson, Rebecca Ann Forwood
January 1, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Overly, Erna Lottie (Eckman)
90, of Washington Boro. January 2, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Petersheim, John E.
60, husband of Donna Kreider Petersheim, of Lancaster. January 3, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Richmond, Mary Anne*
87, of Lancaster. December 31, 2021. Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584
Rohrer, A. Marie
93, of Stevens. January 1, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Turner, Craig M.*
57, of Reinholds. December 31, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909