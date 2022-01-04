Cline, Rose M.* 

75, partner of James Cline, of Ephrata. January 2, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Danz, Vivian M.  

83, of New Providence. December 23, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

Denuel, Dolores (Dori) L.  

90, of Elizabethtown. December 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Douts, Lindajo  

72, wife of Lester M. Douts, of Washington Boro. January 2, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633 

Erb, Joan Patricia Ruch 

Wife of Warren H. Erb, of Lancaster. January 2, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833  

Gast, Doris L.  

90, of New Providence. January 1, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

Geib, H. Eugene 

78, husband of Polly A. (Shiffer) Geib, of Bainbridge. December 24, 2021.Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543 

Graham, Retta J.  

87, formerly of Manheim. December 31, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Johnson, Albert E.  

87, husband of Marjorie (Gemmel) Johnson, of Lititz. December 15, 2021. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221 

Karel, Helen (Horsky)  

102. January 1, 2022. Connell Funeral Home, 610-868-8531 

King, Rachel M.  

85, wife of Elam K. King, of 210 Herr Rd., Ronks. January 2, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

Martin, Arlene Z.  

84, wife of Clarence M. Martin, of Leola. December 31, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

Martin, Deron Gabriel  

Infant son of Dwayne L. and Karla J. (Martin) Martin, of Reinholds. January 1, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Martin, Lena Snyder  

95, of Lincoln Christian Home. January 1, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444 

McClelland, Janis Beahm  

72. December 31, 2021. Burgess Funeral Home, 803-283-2100 

Mellinger, Jesse K., Jr. 

89, of Lancaster. December 31, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

Miller, Carole Grannis 

86, wife of John W. Miller, Jr., of Lancaster. January 3, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Nazario, Pedro L. * 

96, of Lancaster. January 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

Nicholson, Rebecca Ann Forwood  

January 1, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Overly, Erna Lottie (Eckman)  

90, of Washington Boro. January 2, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Petersheim, John E.  

60, husband of Donna Kreider Petersheim, of Lancaster. January 3, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Richmond, Mary Anne* 

87, of Lancaster. December 31, 2021. Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584 

Rohrer, A. Marie  

93, of Stevens. January 1, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Turner, Craig M.* 

57, of Reinholds. December 31, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909 

