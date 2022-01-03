Delp, Joan L.  

84, of New Holland. December 14, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833  

Diffendall, Clyde T. Jr. 

79, husband of Kathryn L. (Barker) Diffendall, of East Petersburg. January 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Fisher, Emanuel S.  

90, husband of Katie F. Beiler Fisher, of 6116 White Oak Road, Christiana. December 31, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Gantz, D. Elaine  

81, wife of Paul G. Gantz, of Manheim. January 1, 2022. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270 

Herman, Robert E.  

78, of Lancaster, companion of Elizabeth Mellott. January 1, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

 

Hilton, Brandon L.  

29, of Ephrata. December 26, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531 

Manthey, Ann A. * 

83, wife of Walter Manthey, of Landis Homes. January 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Mellinger, Charles * 

77, of Peach Bottom. January 2, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

 

Ringer, John E.  

85, of Lancaster. December 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

 

Shealer, Phyllis  

86, of Ephrata. December 30, 2021. Klee Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 610-777-7688 

Stoltzfus, Daniel E.  

77, husband of Mary M. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, of 275 Rosedale Road, Christiana. January 1, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967  

Stoltzfus, Steven L.  

51, husband of Rebecca Stoltzfus, of 150 Skiles Rd., Parkesburg. December 31, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

 

Sweigart, Alma Mae  

85, of Jonestown. December 30, 2021. Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-865-5215 

Valentine, C. Jacqueline  

84, of Lancaster. January 1, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Wilson, Diane Jean Landis 

67, wife of Lawson Wilson, of Lititz. December 28, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Wise, L. Norman  

92, husband of Mary Jane Hirst Wise, of Christiana. January 1, 2022.  Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Young, Evelyn R.  

93, of 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz. January 1, 2022. Henderson Funeral Home, 717-935-2533 

 

Zook, Rebecca K.  

94, of 10 William Run Road, Christiana. January 1, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

