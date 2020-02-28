Bennawit, D. Bartholomew 70, of Palm Harbor, FL. December 13, 2019.
Erker, Margarete I. 85, of Lancaster. february 27, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Frey, Leroy Kline 91, husband of Yvonne (Dolly) M. Frey, of Elizabethtown. February 21, 2020.
George, William R. 91, of New Holland. February 20, 2020. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227
Graybill, Ruth A. 89, of Richland. February 26, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Harnish, Rhoda M. 94, of Lancaster. February 26, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Hofstetter, Jonathan R. 43, husband of Danielle Miller Hofstetter, of Lancaster. February 24, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Klinger, Robert S. 97, of Ephrata Manor. February 23, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Martin, Marlin Lee 73, husband of Marlene B. Rutt Martin, of Myerstown. February 26, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
McKonly, Terri Ann 60. February 26, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
McMahon, Hazel R. 96, of Nottingham. February 26, 2020. Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584
Patton, Phyllis Beverly (Gardner) 90, wife of Jay F. Patton, of New Holland. February 27, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Pickel, George A. III 78, husband of Sidonia Pickel, of Lancaster. February 26, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Ruoff, Claudia Alice 47, wife of Richard E., of Lancaster. February 26, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Rutt, Marian L. 92, of Denver. February 27, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Wessner, Cheryl R. 71, of Millersville. February 25, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272