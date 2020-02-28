Bennawit, D. Bartholomew 70, of Palm Harbor, FL. December 13, 2019.

Erker, Margarete I. 85, of Lancaster. february 27, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Frey, Leroy Kline 91, husband of Yvonne (Dolly) M. Frey, of Elizabethtown. February 21, 2020.

George, William R. 91, of New Holland. February 20, 2020. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227

Graybill, Ruth A. 89, of Richland. February 26, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588

Harnish, Rhoda M. 94, of Lancaster. February 26, 2020. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Hofstetter, Jonathan R. 43, husband of Danielle Miller Hofstetter, of Lancaster. February 24, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272

Klinger, Robert S. 97, of Ephrata Manor. February 23, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Martin, Marlin Lee 73, husband of Marlene B. Rutt Martin, of Myerstown. February 26, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588

McKonly, Terri Ann 60. February 26, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

McMahon, Hazel R. 96, of Nottingham. February 26, 2020. Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584

Patton, Phyllis Beverly (Gardner) 90, wife of Jay F. Patton, of New Holland. February 27, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Pickel, George A. III 78, husband of Sidonia Pickel, of Lancaster. February 26, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Ruoff, Claudia Alice 47, wife of Richard E., of Lancaster. February 26, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Rutt, Marian L. 92, of Denver. February 27, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Wessner, Cheryl R. 71, of Millersville. February 25, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter